China sees war in Ukraine as fight between Russia and US-led NATO

posted on 04/30/2022 06:00



(credit: Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/AFP)

Contrary to Western diplomacy, while the United States and the European Union have condemned and punished Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine, China not only reinforces the rhetoric of support for Russia, but also proposes a reformulation of the international order. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian called the conflict in Eastern Europe a war between the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Russia. between Beijing and Moscow. Zhao’s remarks came a day after Russian missiles hit Kiev, killing a journalist, during a visit by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

“An important lesson from the success of China-Russia relations is that both sides are superior to the Cold War-era political and military alliance model, and are committed to developing a new model of international relations based on non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting third countries. This is fundamentally different from the Cold War mentality,” Zhao said.

Political scientist and professor at the Department of International Relations at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), Mauricio Santoro reminded the Correio that, days before the start of the invasion of Ukraine, Xi and Putin met. “At the time, both said that the relationship between the two countries was a friendship without limits. There is an attempt to build an alliance different from NATO. This relationship between Beijing and Moscow is not a military agreement based on self-defense, but a series of economic and political partnerships”, he evaluated.

According to him, the Sino-Russian relationship becomes deeper, given the continental dimension of the two nations and their weight in international relations. “Although they do not fully endorse the war, the Chinese continue to politically and diplomatically support the Russians and try to reduce the impact of sanctions,” Santoro explained.

The expert adds that at the heart of China’s relationship with Russia is an attempt to form a political coalition with views on the global order much more critical than those of the West. “The partnership is, essentially, a political agreement, proposing an alternative world view to that advocated by the West. This coalition has a smoother unfolding with the BRICS (a group formed by Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa) and heavier, especially in the Middle East. The partnership between Beijing and Moscow is close to countries like Syria and Iran, which maintain a very troubled relationship with Europeans and North Americans”, concluded Santoro.





Death

Journalist Vira Hyrych, 55, a producer for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, was happy with the purchase of the apartment in the 25-story building situated in Shevchenkivskyi, central Kiev district. On Thursday, while Guterres was visiting President Volodymyr Zelensky, five missiles were fired by Russia. One of them hit Vira’s apartment squarely, killing her instantly. Yesterday, Russia confirmed that it attacked Kiev with “high-precision, long-range” weapons against the facilities of the space and missile company Artyom. The Kremlin did not admit to hitting a residential building. Guterres called the bombing “evil”.





Vira Hyrych, journalist killed in bombing of the Ukrainian capital, on Thursday night

(photo: Facebook/Reproduction)





Journalist and activist Maksym Butkeyych, 44, told the Correio that he met Vira 20 years ago. “I used to work for Ukrainian TV. She was a producer and helped me in the organization, in the production of texts, in logistical matters and in gathering information. We worked together on the STB and 1 1 stations. always calm and interested in the wider scope of knowledge. She had the ability to always be correct and polite.” On February 24, he enlisted in the military. “Today, I’m a lieutenant. I helped liberate villages,” he said.

Maksym learned that Vira’s parents faced a month of Russian occupation near Kiev. “She feared for their safety. No one could have predicted that Vira would fall victim to Russian assassins.”





“The attack on Kiev will not hinder us”, says Saviano Abreu



credit: personal archive

“It was shocking to be in Kiev and there was an attack so close to us. It was no surprise. We are in a country at war. The Secretary General (António Guterres) repeated that war is a violation of the UN Charter. of the attack, he was in meetings with the Ukrainian government. We at the UN have said that even wars have rules. No civilian infrastructure can be attacked. An attack that destroys a building, a school or a hospital is against international law and It is a war crime. Thursday’s bombing did not, and will not, at any time hinder the mission that brought the Secretary General to Ukraine: to provide humanitarian assistance to those who need it in the most urgent way possible.”

Spokesperson for the UN Humanitarian Office (Ocha), Brazilian, 38 years old. He was in Kiev on Thursday accompanying Secretary General António Guterres. Testimony to the Post Office