City in Colombia is 'invaded' by foam; see photos

Men talk in a street where there is foam coming from a river in Mosquera

Photo: Reproduction / Reuters

A large amount of foam ‘invaded’ part of the city of Mosquera, Colombia, after a river that passes through the municipality overflowed during the heavy rainy season in the region, according to the newspaper. La Vanguardia.

According to the vehicle, with the wind, the substance spread through a village and reached the doors of houses. Residents, who have gone through this before, claim that the substance is harmful to the health of the population.

Environmental authorities attribute the appearance of this foam to discharges from an industrial area and to household detergents, which also give off a strong and bad smell.




Despite complaints from residents, the mayor of Mosquera, Gian Gerometta, said on social media that the Ministry of Health team found that there are no effects on the population that are related to this environmental problem.

