Cucumber: know the benefits and some ways to add it to your diet

What will you learn!

Novo Hamburgo, April 30, 2022, by Priscila Lampert – O cucumber It is a vegetable rich in nutrients that are very good for health. Among its main properties, we can mention fiber, water, calcium, potassium, magnesium, vitamin K and much more. In addition to acting on the performance of the body, this vegetable can still be used to improve aesthetics and promote skin relaxation. Therefore, it is common to put slices of cucumbers in the eyes to reduce puffiness and dark circles.

In addition, the cucumber You can easily find cucumber in all regions of the country, in markets and supermarkets, in addition to being a great vegetable to grow at home. In this way, with so many benefits and nutrients, today we are going to tell you why you should include this food in your diet, with some tips on how to consume it. Keep reading and check it out.





Is cucumber good for diabetes? See this and other benefits

Cucumber is a source of fiber and has a low glycemic index. Therefore, as nutritionist Jessica Perez explains, in an article published on January 21, 2022, on the IstoÉ website, cucumber is an ally in sugar-restricted diets and also assists in blood glucose control and insulin release. Thus, this vegetable is an important food for diabetics and also helps in the fight against type 2 diabetes.





As it has few calories, is rich in water and a source of fiber, cucumber increases the feeling of satiety and is an ally in weight loss. It even prevents dehydration of the body, lowers bad cholesterol levels, regulates blood pressure and prevents heart disease. Finally, Casa & Agro adds that this fruit also improves digestion, relieves constipation and strengthens bone health.

Check out some consumption tips besides the salad

To enjoy all the benefits of cucumber For health, you should consume the vegetable with the skin on, as this is where most of the fiber is concentrated. In addition, you can also enjoy all the benefits through flavored water, detox juices, and many other ways. In fact, its nutrients are intensified if combined with a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, vegetables, seeds and roots.

