D-Day: national mobilization encourages vaccination against flu and measles this Saturday | Brazil

D-day of vaccination against flu and measles takes place this Saturday across the countryReproduction.

Published 04/30/2022 09:42

Rio – On D-day of national mobilization against the flu and measles, health posts across the country are open this Saturday, 30, for the start of vaccination of children aged 6 months to under 5 years against both diseases. The initiative marks the end of the first stage of the vaccination campaign, which targeted elderly people over 60 and health workers.

Professionals were also called upon to update the vaccination record, if they have not taken the measles immunizer. According to the official calendar of the Ministry of Health, in the second stage, on May 2nd and June 3rd, in addition to children, pregnant and postpartum women, indigenous peoples, public and private school teachers, people with comorbidities and others must also vaccinate. The goal is to immunize about 76.5 million people by June 3, the date scheduled for the end of the campaign. In total, the federal government sent more than 80 million doses of the flu vaccine to the states and the Federal District for vaccination.

Know the stages of the campaign and which audiences will be served: