D-Day: national mobilization encourages vaccination against flu and measles this Saturday | Brazil

D-day of vaccination against flu and measles takes place this Saturday across the country
Published 04/30/2022 09:42
Rio – On D-day of national mobilization against the flu and measles, health posts across the country are open this Saturday, 30, for the start of vaccination of children aged 6 months to under 5 years against both diseases. The initiative marks the end of the first stage of the vaccination campaign, which targeted elderly people over 60 and health workers.
The goal is to immunize about 76.5 million people by June 3, the date scheduled for the end of the campaign. In total, the federal government sent more than 80 million doses of the flu vaccine to the states and the Federal District for vaccination.
Know the stages of the campaign and which audiences will be served:
– 2nd stage – from 05/02 to 06/03: children from 6 months to under 5 years old; pregnant and postpartum women; Indian people; teachers; people with comorbidities; people with permanent disabilities; security and rescue forces and Armed Forces; truck drivers and workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers; port workers; prison system staff; adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures; population deprived of liberty.