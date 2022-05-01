A lot of people have difficulty preparing certain types of recipes and that’s why we’re going to teach you how to make a delicious lasagna bolognese recipe in a very simple and easy way, for every time you try to innovate in the kitchen!

This recipe doesn’t have any difficulties and when you learn how to make the lasagna bolognese recipe, you will look for other types of recipes to venture a little further into the kitchen with some delicious dishes.



Below we will teach you the step by step of this delicious recipe that will surprise everyone in your house!

INGREDIENTS

3 spoons of margarine

4 tablespoons of wheat flour

2 cups of milk

2 cups of sour cream

salt and nutmeg to taste

1 spoon of oil

2 crushed garlic cloves

1 chopped onion

300 g of minced meat

3 cups of tomato pulp, blended in a blender

3/4 cup hot water

salt to taste

200 g sliced ​​ham

200 g sliced ​​mozzarella

250 g lasagna noodles

HOW TO MAKE LASAGNA BOLOGNESE RECIPE

White sauce: Melt the margarine and brown the flour over low heat, stirring constantly, gradually add the milk. Cook until you get a thick sauce, add the cream and season with salt and nutmeg. Bolognese sauce: Heat the oil, add the garlic and onion until golden. Add the ground beef until fried, when the meat is fried add the tomato pulp and water, mix the salt and cook until boiling. Assembly: In a large refractory, place a layer of bolognese sauce, lasagna pasta, ham, mozzarella, white sauce. Add more ham and mozzarella lasagna noodles and finish with bolognese sauce. If you want, sprinkle some grated Parmesan cheese and bake in the oven for 20 minutes.

Now that you have learned how to make this lasagna bolognese recipe in a very simple way and without using many ingredients, you will want to try other recipes and venture further into the kitchen.

Try preparing a delicious rondelli recipe with pastel dough to match this delicious recipe and make your days even more delicious!

