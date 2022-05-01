Discover the carbohydrates that help you lose weight with health

When it comes to diet, what often ends up scaring people is the fact that they always think about eating the same vegetables, fruits, proteins and cereals, right? So, in terms of keeping a wide variety of meals, even on the diet, nothing beats trying new and exciting (and unusual) foods.

See also: 4 breakfast tips to lose weight

Millet, which is also known to many as millet, for those who don’t know, is a type of healthy cereal that goes unnoticed in people’s diets, as it is normally used as food for birds.

So, to encourage you to include this cereal in your diet, we prepared this article for you to know a little more about millet and its benefits.

What is millet?

Millet is a type of healthy food belonging to the cereal group. Also known as millet, millet or millet, this food is a little similar to common corn and can be used in different ways in the kitchen (in preparing salads or risottos, for example).

Due to its high content of antioxidants, this food is useful in preventing cancer, as it fights the aging process and cell deterioration.

millet benefits

Here are some of the main benefits of millet:

It is an excellent source of protein

Millet can replace meat or fish for people following a vegan or vegetarian diet. This is because it is high in protein and low in gluten – meaning it can be enjoyed by people with celiac disease.

Helps prevent diabetes and fight cholesterol

Millet supports the digestive system and can regulate cardiovascular health levels as it is rich in both soluble and insoluble fiber.

It provides a feeling of satiety that helps reduce appetite and lowers LDL cholesterol. It is also important to mention this specific aspect for diabetics, as fiber helps them to digest glucose better.

Helps control PMS symptoms

Millet contains several nutrients that have been shown to help minimize PMS symptoms, most notably antioxidants, magnesium, fiber, and tryptophan. Magnesium, in particular, helps with energy production, blood sugar control, and relieves PMS symptoms, including cramping and bloating.

In addition, millet strongly helps to control a woman’s hormone levels, making the mood swings common during this period much smaller.