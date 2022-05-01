Elderly man dies after being knocked off ambulance stretcher in Mariluz

It was scheduled for this Saturday afternoon (30) the burial in the municipal cemetery of Mariluz of the man known in the city as Neno do Gavião. He died late on Friday afternoon (29) after being accidentally knocked off a hospital stretcher on the way out of an ambulance from the Municipal Health Department.

Neno was bedridden and suffered from heart problems. Shortly before the accident, he had been taken to the Municipal Primary Care Unit for tests. At home, the fall occurred during the removal of the hospital stretcher made by the ambulance driver himself, without the help of a doctor or nurses.

According to the daughter’s version, at the time of the ambulance’s arrival, Neno’s daughter-in-law was already waiting at home and asked the driver to wait a moment until the arrival of one of the children to remove him carefully and safely. Even so, says one of the daughters, the driver recklessly used a chair as support and the stretcher slipped, knocking her father down.

After the accident, Neno was taken to the Emergency Room, but later died.

In audio, the mayor of Mariluz, Paulinho Alves, lamented the tragedy and admitted the error in the procedure for transporting and removing the patient. “The first failure was that the doctor did not go with him to the house, but he (doctor) was attending alone at that moment… It was really an accident that could have been avoided. We also know that it took a while to be referred, but the hospital is the one who accepts the patient at the bed center, it does not depend on us”, justified the mayor.

In a conversation with the municipal secretary of Health, Ângela Maria Almeida, this Saturday morning (30), she told OBemdito that just as the mayor recognizes the human error that led to the patient’s death and that on Monday (2) a specific meeting on the problem will decide on the opening of an administrative procedure to investigate, hold accountable and punish (remove) the professional involved. The secretary pointed out that the cause of death, according to the physician on duty, was not head trauma.

Bendito tried to keep in touch with family members on two occasions this Saturday. In the morning they were at the wake and one of Neno’s daughters asked for the report to return in the afternoon. In the afternoon OBemdito called again, but the family member did not answer.

Join our WhatsApp group and receive OBemdito news first hand.

