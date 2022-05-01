Elderly people, health workers and children under five years old receive flu and measles vaccine this Saturday (30); see places in Teresina | Piauí

This Saturday (30) takes place the D-Day of the national vaccination campaign against Influenza and Measles in Piauí. Children from six months and under five years old, the elderly and health workers can look for immunization application stations. See the list of locations at Teresina at the end of the report.

According to the Ministry of Health, the campaign’s target audience is almost 423,000 elderly people, about 75,000 health workers and more than 210,000 children. The first stage of the campaign began in April and, so far, almost 30% of the elderly public has already been vaccinated in Piauí.

This Saturday it’s the turn of children from 6 months and under 5 years old (4 years, 11 months and 29 days). At this stage, children will be vaccinated against influenza and measles, regardless of vaccination status. There is no need for a break between the two vaccines..

On Monday (2), a new phase will begin, which will include 14 groups. See the campaign schedule below:

D-Day – 04/30: Elderly aged 60 and over – flu vaccination; Health workers – influenza vaccination and measles vaccination status update; Children from 6 months to under 5 years of age (4 years, 11 months and 29 days) – vaccination against influenza and measles;

2nd stage – from 05/02 to 06/03: Children from 6 months to under 5 years of age (4 years, 11 months and 29 days) – vaccination against influenza and measles; Pregnant women and puerperal women; Indian people; teachers; Persons with permanent disabilities; People with comorbidities; Security and Rescue Forces and Armed Forces; Truck drivers and workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers; Port workers; Prison system officials; Adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures; People deprived of liberty.

See below the UBSs with vaccination posts this Saturday (30), in Teresina:

South Zone

1. LEÔNIDAS ANTONIO DEOLINDO (SACI)

2. MARIA DE JESUS ​​CARVALHO (PORTO ALEGRE)

3. CHRIST KING

4. DR. FRANCILIO RIBEIRO DE ALMEIDA (ANGELIM)

5. PIAUÍ PARK

6. PROMOTE

7. RED

8. JOY (rural area)

North Zone

1. CECY FORTES

2. WALL FERRAZ PARK

3. BUENOS AIRES

4. DR. MARCOS GUEDES (NEW TERESINA)

5. NEW BRASILIA

6. MAFRENSE

7. GREEN CITY

8. ADELINO MATOS

East zone

1. VILA BANDEIRANTE

2. DR. AMÉRICO DE MELO CASTELO BRANCO (STA. ISABEL)

3. PIÇARREIRA

4. MARIA DULCE DA CUNHA SENA (SÃO JOÃO)

5. BREAST MIA

6. SANTA LUZ

7. VALE DO GAVIÃO

8. VILA DO AVIÃO

Southeast Zone

1. N. LADY OF THE GUIDE

2. EP MÁRIO ROCHE (P. HOPE)

3. HIGH OF THE RESURRECTION

4. DR. HELVIDIO FERRAZ (ALL SAINTS)

5. ZERO PILE

6. CARLOS ALBERTO