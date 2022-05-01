Europe closes in on full Russian oil embargo

BRUSSELS – A European Union should approve next week a gradual and total embargo on russian oilofficials say, sealing a long-delayed move that has divided the bloc’s member states and highlighted their dependence on Russian energy sources.

It took weeks for the bloc’s countries to agree on the details of the measure, and intense negotiations will continue over the weekend before the European Commission, the executive part of the bloc, put a final proposal on paper for EU ambassadors to approve. They will meet on Wednesday, May 4 and hope to give their final approval by the end of the week, officials and diplomats involved say.

The diplomats and officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly comment on the progress of the sensitive negotiations.

European Union Plans to Sanction Russian Oil; Gazprom’s refinery in Moscow is one of those responsible for supplying Photograph: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP

The oil embargo will be the biggest and most important step within the sixth EU sanctions package since the Russia invaded the Ukraineon the 24th of February.

The package will also include sanctions against Russia’s biggest bank, Sberbank, which has so far been spared, as well as additional measures against high-ranking Russians, officials said.

Barring an unlikely last-minute demand from the Hungarywhich has been dragging on with the issue, the process with Russian oil must be concluded without a meeting of EU leaders, thus avoiding the effort to bring all 27 heads of state together in Brussels.

The embargo will likely affect Russian oil transported by tankers more quickly than oil coming in via pipeline, which could take a few months. In either case, the European bloc must allow its members to terminate existing contracts with Russian oil companies, as it did with the coal ban, which took four months to fully implement.

the position of Germany was critical in finalizing the new measure. The country, the bloc’s economic leader, imported about a third of its oil from Russia at the time of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But its energy minister, Robert Habeck, said this week that Germany has managed to reduce that to just 12% in recent weeks, making a total embargo “manageable”.

“The problem that seemed very big for Germany just a few weeks ago has become much smaller,” Habeck said during a visit to Warsaw on Tuesday the 26th. He added: “Germany has come very, very close to independence from imports of oil from Russia”. However, the minister did not explain how the country was able to do this so quickly.

Russia is Europe’s biggest oil supplier, supplying around a quarter of the bloc’s annual needs, according to 2020 data – this accounts for around half of Russia’s total exports. As the oil embargo is implemented, officials said the bloc would seek to make up the shortfall by increasing imports from other sources such as Gulf countries, Nigeria, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

The embargo, even if eased by the month-long phase-in period, is likely to put pressure on global oil prices, exacerbating already high energy costs around the world. One alternative to lessening the impact, launched by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week, was to impose tariffs or a price ceiling on Russia’s oil rather than a full embargo. But that has not gained traction among European leaders, officials said. / NYT