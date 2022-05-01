Fiocruz News Agency

The new edition of the Bulletin of the Covid-19 Fiocruz Observatory, released this Friday (29/4), points to the maintenance of the downward trend of the main indicators – cases, hospitalizations and deaths – of the pandemic, due to advances in vaccination. However, it highlights the inequalities in vaccination that still exist in different Brazilian states and municipalities and recommends the combination of protective measures in regions with lower vaccination coverage, such as the use of masks in closed places, as well as the “vaccination passport” in public buildings, public transport public and workspaces. THE Report card also maintains that the transition to the next phases of the pandemic must be accompanied by short, medium and long-term plans and planning, and makes some recommendations in this regard.

The data presented by Report card show that 83% of the country’s population is vaccinated with the first dose, 76.8% with the complete vaccination schedule and 40.4% with the booster dose, the third dose. The analysis refers to epidemiological weeks 15 and 16, period from 10 to 23 April. When looking at vaccination by regions or states, inequalities deepen. The Bulletin shows, for example, that São Paulo stands out in terms of population size and percentage of people vaccinated. The state has 89.8% of the population vaccinated with the first dose, 85.2% with the second and 50.6% with the third. At the other extreme, there are states like Amapá and Roraima, with less than 65% for the first dose, 50% for the second and 12% for the third dose.

“It is still necessary to expand the second dose and invest in age groups that have lower adherence to the application of the vaccine. In addition, it is essential to reinforce the importance and need for the third dose, which cannot be seen only as an extra dose”, he warns. The Report card. Therefore, it is essential to promote public awareness campaigns on the absolute need to increase booster vaccination coverage among the elderly and the application of doses among children, emphasize the Observatory’s researchers.

THE Report card it also reinforces the importance of vaccination against influenza for the target audience of the first stage, comprised of people aged 60 years and over, as well as health workers. The second stage of the influenza vaccination campaign will begin on May 3.

recommendations

Scientists also point out that the pandemic is not over and the risks remain present. They advise that the transition to the next phases must be accompanied by short, medium and long-term plans and planning. Thus, in the webinar held on April 20 by the Covid-19 Fiocruz Observatory, which brought together experts in the area, recommendations were synthesized, considering that there is still an ongoing pandemic, but with very different scenarios from previous phases, and with future challenges.

Among the recommendations are to strengthen the training of field and laboratory epidemiology teams to improve etiological investigation; the introduction of surveillance strategies for Acute Respiratory Syndromes (SRG) integrating Covid-19; and strengthening genomic surveillance for the detection and characterization of new variants.

Covid-19 cases and deaths

Data recorded in the last two epidemiological weeks, from April 10 to 23, show a further reduction in indicators of the intensity of transmission of Covid-19 in Brazil. Representing a decrease of 36% compared to the previous two weeks (March 27 to April 9), an average of 14,000 daily cases was recorded. The number of deaths was around 100 deaths per day, a value close to those seen at the beginning of the first epidemic wave, in April 2020. There was a 43% drop in the mortality rate compared to the previous two weeks.

No state showed a significant upward trend in the number of cases and in most of them there was a decrease in the incidence of new cases, such as Amazonas, Roraima, Piauí, Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Alagoas, Sergipe, Minas Gerais and Goiás. Only two states showed an upward trend in mortality: Amazonas and Paraíba. Other units showed a reduction in mortality rates, such as Rondônia, Roraima, Maranhão, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Alagoas, Sergipe, Bahia, Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás and the Federal District.

The scientists explain that, despite the difficulties of access to tests that remain in some municipalities, there was a reduction in the positivity rate of diagnostic tests by RT-PCR. “Despite the limitations, this indicator shows a reduction in the intensity of transmission of the virus. Therefore, the trend of reduction in the indicators that most concern the population and health services is expected in the coming weeks: mortality and ICU admission due to Covid-19″, they emphasize.

Activity levels and SARS incidence

The general trend of reduction in cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndromes (SARS) remained in all age groups in epidemiological weeks 15 and 16. In the last four weeks, the proportion of cases by Sars-CoV-2 corresponded to 35% of cases of SARS with a positive laboratory result – this proportion has significantly reduced in recent weeks, since, in the 2020 and 2021 period of the pandemic, it was above 95%.

demographic profile

Since the fall in the curve of new cases in the current phase of the pandemic, the average and median age curves, and hospitalizations and deaths, gradually follow different directions: reducing the values ​​for hospitalizations and stabilizing/increasing for deaths. This divergence suggests that, in a scenario of lower demand for hospitalizations, individuals are treated in a timely manner, leaving the youngest with a better prognosis, ratifying advanced age as an independent risk factor for serious and fatal cases by Covid-19. There is still concern about the increase in the relative contribution of children to hospitalizations, which continue to expand vaccination coverage at a very slow pace.

ICU beds for Covid-19

In general, the maintenance of low rates is observed, despite the continuous reduction of beds, and the removal of the indicator or data to calculate it in panels and bulletins of states such as Minas Gerais and Paraná. Comparing data obtained on April 4th and 25th, the availability of SARS/Covid-19 ICU beds for adults in the SUS suffered further reductions in several states.