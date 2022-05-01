First images of the new Forza Motorsport, which will have a version for Xbox One, leak

New Xbox racing franchise title still doesn’t have a release date

Two images of the next Forza Motorsport leaked and indicate that the new title of the franchise should also arrive for the Xbox one.

According to the leaks – which were posted on the reddit – a beta version of Forza Motorsport is already running in the hands of some influencers and from there the images leaked online would have come out.

Unfortunately, you can’t draw too many conclusions or get an idea of ​​what’s to come in the next game in the traditional racing franchise for Xbox from these images. The only indication that is evident is that the game will be cross-genthat is, it will be on both the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S.

The Reddit forum moderators responsible for the post stated that these screenshots are legitimate. So, players on Microsoft’s old platform will be able to celebrate and experience another title from the renowned franchise.

Microsoft had already shared a trailer in-game of the upcoming Forza Motorsport and some information about the game:

“With the new Forza Motorsport, ray tracing coming to ForzaTech, you’ll see a connected and dynamic 4K, 60fps world – from car surfaces reflecting off each other, to bright red paint reflecting off of intensely detailed track surfaces, and the interaction of light and shadow around the world.”

Some fans of the Forza franchise might be upset by this news. But, Forza Horizon 5, despite being a cross-gen game, presented an incredible result on both platforms. Gran Turismo 7the last title in the franchise of the Sonywas also released for both generations of the company, reaching both Playstation 4 how much for Playstation 5; which indicates that it is a more guaranteed strategy of financial return when launching these established games in this moment of transition between console generations.

There is still no release date for the new Forza Motorsport, but it is likely that we will see news at the Xbox showcase scheduled for June 12 and perhaps confirmation of the game’s launch for late 2022 or early next year.

