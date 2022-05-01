Former US soldier killed in Ukraine battle

Abhishek Pratap 16 hours ago News Comments Off on Former US soldier killed in Ukraine battle 3 Views

photo of Cancel in traditional army clothing, stubble on his chin and green, mountainous landscape in the background.
Willy Cancel was 22 years old and leaves his wife and 7-month-old daughter in the state of Kentucky. Photo: REPRODUCTION TWITTER/EUROMAIDAN PRESS

Willy Joseph Cancel, a US resident and Navy veteran fighting alongside Ukrainian forces against the Russian army was killed in action this week. He was 22 years old and the death was confirmed by his family.

The young man died on Monday (25) while fighting in the international brigade of soldiers fighting Russia in the country, his mother, Rebecca Cabrera, told CNN. He, who had gone with a private military company, is the first American killed in the fighting.

The young man’s mother said he went to defend Ukraine

In an interview with CNN, Cancel’s mother said, “He wanted to go because he believed in what Ukraine was fighting and he wanted to be a part of it to contain[the war]there so it wouldn’t get here, and that maybe our American soldiers wouldn’t have to. get involved in it”.

His wife, Bittany, told ABC News “My husband was very brave and a hero,” she said. “I did not expect to be a widow at 23 or for our son to be fatherless.”

Family members are now begging for the soldier’s body to be found and returned to the United States.

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link

Join our Telegram channel, click this link

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Airbus sends A350 to Australia, because an expected announcement will be confirmed

Australian airline Qantas will finally launch the long-awaited non-stop Project Sunrise ultra-long flights from Sydney …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved