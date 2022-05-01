Hepatitis symptoms are mysteriously appearing in children

Mysterious cases of hepatitis are appearing in children under 10 years of age on the European continent. The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed this week the death of one of these patients. In most cases, these are children who are between 1 and 5 years old and have started to show the first symptoms of hepatitis.

See too: Attention! These symptoms may indicate that your vitamin C is low

Children show symptoms of hepatitis in Europe

Data updated as of 21 April confirms 114 cases in the UK and 13 in Spain. In addition, 12 children were infected in Israel, 9 in the US, 6 in Denmark, 5 in Ireland, 4 in the Netherlands, 4 in Italy, 2 in France and 2 in Norway. At the bottom of the list are Belgium and Romania, each with a confirmed case of hepatitis.

The big concern is the mystery surrounding the appearance of hepatitis symptoms in such young children. The disease is not new to health authorities around the world. In fact, more than 1 million people die from the complications of hepatitis every year.

When do the first symptoms of hepatitis start?

First, understand that hepatitis is the name given to inflammation in the liver. The damage can be caused by drug interactions, viral infection, alcoholism, presence of visceral fat, or by autoimmune diseases. Hepatitis can be both acute and chronic and have serious complications, which can lead to death.

The most common types of hepatitis are those that occur by viruses (A, B, C, D and E). There are some viruses that can also cause hepatitis in rare occurrences, such as herpes and Covid-19, for example.

Transmission can occur in a variety of ways, primarily through sexual intercourse or direct blood contact with infected material.

Most common hepatitis symptoms:

According to information from the Ministry of Health, the main symptoms of hepatitis are:

Fever;

Weakness;

malaise;

Abdominal pain;

Sickness/nausea;

vomiting;

loss of appetite;

Dark urine (almost black);

Jaundice (yellowing of the eyes and skin);

Whitish stools (like putty).

Prevention consists of basic hygiene methods and the consumption of foods that have a good origin. In addition, it is necessary to maintain healthy and protected sexual relations.