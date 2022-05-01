Here’s What You Feel If You’re Low on Vitamin E in Your Body

Vitamins are among the most important nutrients for the body and its proper functioning. There are some compounds that are fundamental to human health and should not be left out of the diet. One of the most important vitamins is E, especially for adults.

If the concentration of vitamin E is less than ideal in your body, certain symptoms may arise. Check out more on the topic from now on.

Why is vitamin E so important?

Vitamin E plays a crucial role in the proper functioning of the immune system. In fact, her performance directly affects the strengthening of the body’s immunity. In other words, a proper diet full of this nutrient helps to prevent a number of infectious diseases.

More than that, some research suggests that a high concentration of vitamin E in the blood reduces some risks. Among them, the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular pathologies can be highlighted. Even cancer prevention has been linked to vitamin E consumption.

Symptoms that indicate low concentration of vitamin E in the body

If you have one or more of the symptoms below, know that you may have a low concentration of vitamin E in your body:

  1. Weakness;
  2. Coordination problems;
  3. Numbness and tingling;
  4. Weakened immune system.
  5. Blurry vision’.

Bonus: Foods That Are Rich in Vitamin E

Know some good foods to increase the amounts of vitamin E in your body:

  1. Sunflower seed
  2. Sunflower oil
  3. Hazelnut
  4. Corn oil
  5. Canola oil
  6. Olive oil
  7. Brazil nut
  8. Peanut
  9. Almond
  10. Pistachio
  11. cod liver oil
  12. Nuts
  13. Shellfish
  14. Chard
  15. Avocado
  16. Prune
  17. Tomato Sauce
  18. Mango
  19. Papaya
  20. Pumpkin
  21. Grape

