How Captagon, the ‘Cocaine of the Poor’, Became a Multi-Million Dollar Business in the Middle East

Abhishek Pratap 15 hours ago News Comments Off on How Captagon, the ‘Cocaine of the Poor’, Became a Multi-Million Dollar Business in the Middle East 6 Views

Captagon seizure

Credit, AFP

An old drug is back in the Arab world: captagon.

For years it was used as a prescription antidepressant in the West, although it was later banned when its high addictive potential was demonstrated.

Until recently, its production was said to be one of the sources of revenue for the self-styled Islamic State — and for that reason it was nicknamed “the terrorist drug”.

Now, investigations ensure that its large-scale production and distribution in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East is a matter of state.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

7 Points to Understand Nuclear Power and the Challenges to Replacing Oil | World

The world is at an energy crossroads: the world’s dependence on fossil fuels is increasingly …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved