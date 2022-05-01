How to ‘disappear’ from WhatsApp without uninstalling the app? See 5 Ways | Social media

It is possible to “disappear” from WhatsApp using the messenger’s native privacy features, available for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones. The solutions allow you to do this without having to uninstall the application, and are very useful for those who want to focus on other activities or just take a break from messages.

Although they are simple, the procedures can make a big difference in everyday life, such as reducing the time of using the app or even the cell phone. Next, check out tips on how to disappear from WhatsApp without uninstalling the app.

It is common to check messages received on WhatsApp when the cell phone beeps or when we see a snippet of the conversation in the notification bar. For this reason, turning off all messenger notifications can help users who want to take some time away from the app. To do this, just go to your phone’s settings, tap on “Notification” and look for the messenger icon. When found, press the button to disable all warnings.

Another way to configure message alerts is in WhatsApp itself. Access “settings” > “Notifications” > and disable the ” buttonshow notifications“. In the “Notifications in the app” tab, it is also possible to customize the forms of warnings, by sound, vibration, pop-up, light and notification style, such as banner, alert or at the top of the screen.

2. Disable the “tick” for messages

When disabling read receipts in WhatsApp, contacts cannot know when the received message has been viewed. With this, it is possible to read what was sent and not feel “pressured” to respond to the contact at the same time.

The “Read Confirmations” feature is enabled by default in the messenger, but it is possible to simply disable it. To do this, first, tap on “Account” in the app’s settings. Then go to “Privacy” and then hit the “Read Confirmations” button to turn it off.

3. Force the WhatsApp app to stop

Forcing the messaging app to stop is a measure that can be useful for those who want to disappear from Whatsapp. After performing the procedure, the user does not receive messages even with 4G on. To do this, go to the “Applications” tab and search for WhatsApp. Tap on the messenger icon and then tap on “Force Stop”.

Once that’s done, on the same screen, tap on the mobile data area and turn off the “Background data” option. It is worth noting that the tip only works when the device is connected with mobile data. If the device is connected to a Wi-Fi network, messages will be received normally.

4. Put a usage “timer” on WhatsApp

Another way to disappear from WhatsApp is to limit its use. To do this, Android has a built-in app timer in the “Digital Wellbeing” tab, located in the device settings, available from Android 9 onwards. By tapping on “App Timers” and selecting the messenger on the home screen of tool, it is possible to set the daily usage time of the app. If the user exceeds the programmed period, the application is blocked and can only be accessed if the timer setting is changed.

The iPhone has a similar feature called “Activity Tracking”. The function can be accessed in the settings of devices with iOS 12 and up. For those who have an old version, but also want to put a “timer” on WhatsApp, it’s worth installing the QualityTime app and pausing the use of the messenger throughout the day.

5. Temporarily disable WhatsApp

In order not to have to delete the mobile app and still be away for a while, temporarily deactivating it can be an option. The procedure can be done in a few steps on WhatsApp itself. In this case, access the “Help” tab in the mobile settings and go to “Contact us”.

In the blank, it is necessary to inform the app that you have lost your device. In this way, the company will unlink the account from the device, and the user will have a period of up to 30 days to reactivate the profile. During this period, the data and groups are kept. In addition, it is only possible to recover the account after completing the number confirmation process.

