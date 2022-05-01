If you have these symptoms, it could be a lack of vitamin D; see how to reset

detect the lack of D vitamin does not require any special or invasive testing. It is discovered with a blood test or a saliva sample. Some of the situations that may favor vitamin D deficiency in the body are:
- The lack of exposure to sunlight in a healthy way;
- More pigmented skin;
- People over 50 years old;
- Low intake of foods that are rich in vitamin D;
- People who live in colder and often cloudy places.
Know in the course of this article some symptoms of lack of vitamin D that can appear, what this lack can cause in the human body and some foods that can solve this problem.
But what are the symptoms of a lack of vitamin D in the body?
At first, the symptoms of a lack of vitamin D in the body can take a long time to appear, since there are no very characteristic symptoms. Still, over time, some symptoms may arise, such as:
- Children with stunted growth;
- Children’s legs becoming bowed;
- Enlarged leg and arm bones;
- Early caries and delay in teething, in the case of babies;
- Osteoporosis or osteomalacia;
- Feeling of weakness in the bones;
- Frequent muscle pain;
- Weakness, fatigue or frequent feeling of being unwell;
- Bone pain;
- Lots of muscle spasms.
What can lack of vitamin D cause?
Now that you are aware of the symptoms of a lack of vitamin D, check out below what a deficiency can cause in the body:
- Diabetes;
- Obesity;
- Arterial hypertension;
- Rheumatoid arthritis;
- Multiple sclerosis.
Foods that are rich in vitamin D
Get to know now some of the main foods that contain vitamin D in their composition and, if you are suspecting that you are lacking this vitamin in your body, start consuming them. And, if necessary, look for a specialist doctor.
|Food
|Amount of Vitamin D
|cod liver oil
|252 mcg
|salmon oil
|100 mcg
|Salmon
|5 mcg
|Smoked salmon
|20 mcg
|raw oysters
|8 mcg
|fresh herring
|23.5 mcg
|fortified milk
|2.45 mcg
|Boiled egg
|1.3 mcg
|Chicken, pork, turkey and offal in general
|0.3 mcg
|Beef
|0.18 mcg
|chicken liver
|2 mcg
|Sardines canned in olive oil
|40 mcg
|Bull’s liver
|1.1 mcg
|Butter
|1.53 mcg
|Yogurt
|0.04 mcg
|Cheddar cheese
|0.32 mcg
|Swordfish
|13.9 mcg
|Trout
|3.9 mcg
|fortified soy milk
|0.68 mcg
|organic mushrooms
|0.02 mcg