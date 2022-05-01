If you have these symptoms, it could be a lack of vitamin D; see how to reset

detect the lack of D vitamin does not require any special or invasive testing. It is discovered with a blood test or a saliva sample. Some of the situations that may favor vitamin D deficiency in the body are:

The lack of exposure to sunlight in a healthy way;

More pigmented skin;

People over 50 years old;

Low intake of foods that are rich in vitamin D;

People who live in colder and often cloudy places.

Know in the course of this article some symptoms of lack of vitamin D that can appear, what this lack can cause in the human body and some foods that can solve this problem.

But what are the symptoms of a lack of vitamin D in the body?

At first, the symptoms of a lack of vitamin D in the body can take a long time to appear, since there are no very characteristic symptoms. Still, over time, some symptoms may arise, such as:

Children with stunted growth;

Children’s legs becoming bowed;

Enlarged leg and arm bones;

Early caries and delay in teething, in the case of babies;

Osteoporosis or osteomalacia;

Feeling of weakness in the bones;

Frequent muscle pain;

Weakness, fatigue or frequent feeling of being unwell;

Bone pain;

Lots of muscle spasms.

What can lack of vitamin D cause?

Now that you are aware of the symptoms of a lack of vitamin D, check out below what a deficiency can cause in the body:

Diabetes;

Obesity;

Arterial hypertension;

Rheumatoid arthritis;

Multiple sclerosis.

Foods that are rich in vitamin D

Get to know now some of the main foods that contain vitamin D in their composition and, if you are suspecting that you are lacking this vitamin in your body, start consuming them. And, if necessary, look for a specialist doctor.