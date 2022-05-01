IM/ACP 2022: Can food be medicine?



Rate our content: There was an error making your request, please try again!

OK Thank you! Your evaluation is essential for us to continue improving the Pebmed Portal OK

The PEBMED Portal is intended for doctors and other health professionals. Our contents inform recent panoramas of medicine. If you are interested in publishing your resume on the internet, connecting with patients and increasing your differentials, create a free profile on AgendarConsulta, PEBMED’s partner site. If you are interested in more content and courses aimed at medical residency, get to know Medcel, the partner site of PEBMED

On the second day of lectures at the Internal Medicine Meeting (IM/ACP 2022) of the American College of Physiciansa theme caught our attention: “food as medicine”, that is, food as a form of treatment, of medicine. The idea behind it is to approach lifestyle and food as a way of promoting health and its role in the treatment of chronic diseases.

food as medicine

Dr. Michelle McMacken (NYU) approached the subject in an extremely didactic and practical way, dividing the topic into basic topics for the clinician. To contextualize the importance of the topic, she highlights that, throughout her training, she had basically no contact with nutrition, nor did she learn how to approach this topic with patients, which is something extremely common in medical education in general.

First, to organize our ideas, we can sort foods based on evidence:

The ones that have been proven to have health benefits: grains, vegetables, fruits, vegetables, seeds and nuts;

Those that are proven to bring harm: red meat, processed meat (eg fermented, sausages, smoked foods such as bacon and ham); additive sugars (which do not normally exist in that food), refined grains (the husk, fibers and nutrients are removed – eg white rice or other flours), and ultra-processed (foods that do not exist naturally without industrial processes and are highly palatable);

Those that can cause good or harm – studies are dubious (but they are better than foods that cause harm): poultry, eggs, dairy products.

Impact of diet on chronic diseases

a) Cardiovascular diseases

45% of deaths from heart disease and stroke can be attributed to suboptimal diets. Dr. Michelle addressed studies that have shown that certain food groups in fact increase cardiovascular risk by themselves. There is a 44% higher risk of coronary artery disease for every 50g of processed meat per day, for example.

An observational study published in JAMA in 2016 showed that there can, however, be a reduction in mortality just by substituting 3% of daily calories from animal sources for protein from plant sources.

Intake of fruits and vegetables is also associated with reduced events. The addition of 2.5 servings per day can reduce the risk of CAD by 8%, the risk of stroke by 16% and all-cause mortality by 10%. Likewise, grains can contribute to the reduction of events. OK. What if we put it all together?

When one considers aplant based diet”, which is a diet based on fruits, grains and vegetables (which does not mean a vegetarian diet, but rather a reduction in the source of animal proteins), there is evidence of a reduction in cardiovascular risk. But as expected, another important factor is the quality of the carbohydrates that make up such a diet, since a meal with fruit juice and French fries is still “plant based”.

A study was cited that showed that a plant-based diet prepared in a healthy way has an HR of 0.75 for cardiovascular events, while a plant-based diet but without control of harmful foods, such as sugary drinks and refined grains, has a HR of 1.32, with statistical significance. In other words, they increase cardiovascular risk.

Regarding lipids, the general guideline is to avoid saturated fat (red meat, yellow cheese, butter, coconut, palm oil, fat from milk); cholesterol from food sources (very similar sources). As for triglycerides, in particular, it is also important to remember to reduce the intake of simple carbohydrates, fructose and flour, in addition to alcohol and saturated fats.

b) Insulin resistance

Insulin resistance has several factors, but lipotoxicity is crucial. From the accumulation of fat and inflammatory cytokines, there is a change in intracellular insulin signaling. The basic consequence is that muscle cells stop expressing GLUT-4, no longer taking up glucose from the blood, while liver cells start to increase gluconeogenesis and reduce glycogen synthesis, leading to an increase in fasting and postprandial blood glucose.

The main food group associated with insulin resistance and, therefore, the risk of diabetes (DM) is precisely processed meats. Each 50g serving can increase the risk of DM by 37%, while drinks with added sugar are in second place, increasing the risk by 21%. Meanwhile, whole grains/fibers reduce by 13%, as they reduce the caloric density of the foods that accompany them, increase satiety and even increase the production of short-chain fatty acids which, in turn, improve insulin resistance.

A meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials, published in 2015 in the journal Nutrients, showed that, in people with diabetes, substituting 35% of animal protein for plant-based protein can reduce glycated hemoglobin.

We cannot forget that fructose from drinks such as juices, for example, also lead to insulin resistance.

c) Risk of cancer

Nothing new under the sun. It is known that red meat and processed meat can make up the group 1 of carcinogenic substances, as well as fruits and vegetables can protect. One example is that there is a 17% reduction in colorectal cancer risk associated with fiber consumption.

Carbs, fats and proteins: what matters is the source, not the proportion

There is no clear data in the literature that shows total benefit in adopting a restrictive model of any of these elements for global health.

Not all carbohydrates, for example, are villains, and data from randomized clinical trials even show that high-quality carbohydrates can contribute to weight reduction, glycemic control, improvement in lipid profile and blood pressure. The point is to use the ideal carbohydrate, whose source should be from whole products (grains, seeds, for example) and not from ultra-processed sources.

Likewise, there is no recommendation that being a vegetarian is the best option for health, but it is undeniable that increasing the consumption of protein from plant sources and reducing the amount of red meat or processed meat is important both in reducing cardiovascular risk. as for insulin resistance. Remembering that bacon is more to blame for the emergence of diabetes than a soda, for example.

Finally, fats should also come from polyunsaturated sources, which means olive oil can be a good choice.

Recalling that the Mediterranean diet, which follows several of these principles, was able to show a reduction in the risk of DM and cardiovascular diseases in the PREDIMED and lyon heart.

What to do in practice?

Data show that patients believe their physicians are the most reliable source of information regarding nutrition. Therefore, those seeking change are more likely to listen. Dr Michelle concludes with a structured approach in 6 steps, which do not necessarily have to happen in the same consultation. The patient must be prepared and interested in participating in the change. Let’s go to the steps:

Assess the patient’s level of interest:

Do you want to know about how food affects your health?

Access the food pattern:

24-hour recall (evaluation of a typical day);

Food diary for three days;

Actively ask about sugary drinks.

East:

Any shift in the spectrum from a bad diet to a healthy one counts. Therefore, explaining the benefit of food groups and the risks

What changes is the patient able to make?

Major changes: guide food substitution to a diet as previously described (more grains, fruits, vegetables, plant-based proteins, less ultra-processed, etc.)

Small steps: suggest options for changes and the patient chooses one (e.g. eating more vegetables, replacing drinks…)

SMART goal (specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, timebound):

Establish a reasonable, realistic, feasible and measurable plan. Ex.: “I will eat broccoli 3x a week for lunch”;

follow-up

You don’t have to go through all the steps in a single query;

Revisit the objectives at each consultation;

Celebrate each change because it is important positive reinforcement.

Always assess food insecurity, conceptualized in the lecture as the possibility for the patient to have access to different food sources and establish a plan according to the scenario. It is worth remembering that many healthy foods are priced similar to ultra-processed.

The secret: establish a low-calorie diet, with fiber, antioxidants, low nitrate or sodium and a high level of micronutrients. How to achieve? basically it is necessary to follow the good old mantra that it is important to “eat your vegetables”. But now in an evidence-based way, of course.

More from the event:

Author:

Resident Doctor (R4) in Endocrinology (HCFMUSP) ⦁ Telemedicine at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein (HIAE) ⦁ Medical Residency in Internal Medicine at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (FMUSP) ⦁ Graduation in Medicine at Universidade Estadual Paulista Júlio de Mesquita Filho (UNESP) – Faculty of Medicine of Botucatu ⦁ Instagram: @luiz_ffvieira