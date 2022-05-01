Imbé registers 1st case of Chikungunya Fever

Imbé recorded this Friday (29) the first case of Chikungunya Fever, which is one of the diseases caused by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito.

According to the coordinator of the Department of Environmental Surveillance of the Municipal Health Department (SMS), Halina Borba, this is a 53-year-old woman who is doing well, without serious symptoms, just tired. “By the incubation period, the patient is already cured,” said Halina.

Environmental Surveillance continues with daily visits to all regions of the city, carrying out the application of larvicide in places with a possible focus of the mosquito, which is also the transmitter of dengue, yellow fever and zika.

“We are responding to complaints from possible breeders according to demand. Our agents to combat endemic diseases are inspecting places with disabled swimming pools and we are contacting residents and vacationers for cleaning and maintenance”, emphasizes the coordinator.

The patient is being monitored by the SMS Epidemiological Surveillance Department. According to nurse Caroline Pimenta, responsible for the sector, people with symptoms of dengue, zika and chikungunya can seek care at the health unit closest to their homes. On weekends, the 24-hour Polyclinic should be sought.

Chikungunya presents as its most striking characteristics intense pain in the joints. Other symptoms include fever, headache, pain around the eyes, and spots all over the body.

Leandro Luz

Get the main news on your WhatsApp

Comments

Comments