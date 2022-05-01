In a note sent to FOLHA DO SUL ON LINE, Vilhena’s Health Secretary confirms that she is stepping down

The site had already predicted yesterday the dismissal of Weslaine amid “heavy political climate”

As anticipated yesterday by FOLHA DO SUL ON LINE, Vilhena’s Health Secretary, Weslaine Amorim, has just decided to step down. The website revealed yesterday that the “heavy” political climate could lead to exoneration (CHECK IT OUT HERE).

Today, the nursing technician confirmed, in a note sent to the website, that she leaves the role for “personal reasons”. Mayor Eduardo Japonês (PSC) has not yet announced who will take over Semus. READ BELOW, in full, the note from the now former secretary:

Today, for personal reasons, I ask to resign from the role of municipal secretary of health. I hand over the job the same way I came in: with my head held high, knowing I’ve done everything in my power.

In these four months that I was in charge of Semus, I carried out important procurement processes, called on nurses and other health professionals to reinforce the staff, I obtained resources for the secretariat through parliamentary amendments (such as the new health unit in Sector 19, Senator Acir Gurgacz) and for HRV professionals’ homes (with State Representative Ezequiel Neiva); the line of dialogue was opened to increase the base salary of medical professionals, who for 20 years had no readjustments and are currently in the phase of studying the impact of the payroll; we have taken great strides to inaugurate our Neonatal ICU with a good part of the resources of the State Government, being human resources and part of the inputs; next week a team from the State Government will be in Vilhena to inspect the building, as well as I worked to implement daily outpatient consultations in the specialties of orthopedics/pediatrics, but the orthopedics one is already happening, and the acceptance of the telemedicine proposal accompanied by more than 22 specialist doctors from the specialized component through a national reference hospital, Albert Einstein, who will help to relieve the waiting list of regulation with several specialists.

Vilhena have the capacity to be a public health reference in the State and especially in maternal/child care, and today we have a fully functioning gynecology/obstetrics and pediatrics residency. We have many actions in place that I have forwarded, such as the renovation of the Cristo Rei health center with the payment order in the process, the completion of the renovation of the front of the Regional Hospital, where we will have air-conditioned rooms with better comfort and accommodation for professionals and patients; speed of renovation of the Leonardo health center, payments for terminations, bonus for specialization and retroactive insalubrity, which had stacked boxes and boxes; the launch of the Opera Rondônia project, which will meet the suppressed queue of more than 2,600 surgeries in the Sisreg regulation queue and several other actions that I’m sure will continue.

I leave here congratulations to all the health professionals in our municipality and to the technicians of Semus, who donate to provide a quality service to citizens.

I leave the position of manager knowing that I was loyal to management and that I mainly honored my principles and the profession I chose.

I wish success to whoever assumes the Health portfolio, as it will have a hard work and I make myself available to help in any way possible, as public health policies can only be promoted with unity.