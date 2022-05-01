Infectologist David Uip has re-infection with covid-19

Jenni Smith 43 seconds ago Health Comments Off on Infectologist David Uip has re-infection with covid-19 0 Views

posted on 04/30/2022 12:32

(credit: Rovena Rosa/Agência Brasil)


(credit: Rovena Rosa/Agência Brasil)

Infectologist David Uip, former coordinator of the Coronavirus Contingency Center in São Paulo, 70 years old, had covid-19 for the second time. According to the specialist, he told Globo News, he and his wife caught the disease at a wedding three days before the diagnosis was confirmed in a pharmacy test, on April 19.

They were wearing a mask at the ceremony, but they took it off at times. “Obviously, we took off the mask to eat. There’s no way. And people came to talk to us, which is absolutely natural,” said the doctor.

David also said that he was hospitalized between the 20th and 22nd of April because of the disease, but without presenting complications. He attributes the fact that he was afflicted with the mildest form of the disease by the four doses of vaccine he took.

“I could have taken the fourth dose even earlier, but the previous weekend, I was with my 13-year-old grandson, who had covid. So we had to wait and postpone this fourth dose”, he says, noting that preventive measures must continue to be taken by the population to avoid a new wave of increase in cases.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Influenza and measles vaccination campaign has D-day this Saturday

Health posts across the country will be open this Saturday (30), on the D-day of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved