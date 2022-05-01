Influenza and measles vaccination campaign has D-day this Saturday

Health posts across the country will be open this Saturday (30), on the D-day of national mobilization against influenza and measles. The initiative marks the end of the first stage of the vaccination campaign, which targeted elderly people over 60 and health workers. Professionals were also called upon to update their vaccination records if they had not taken the measles immunizer.

D-day will also mark the start of vaccination of children aged 6 months to under 5 years against both diseases. According to the official calendar of the Ministry of Health, in the second stage, on May 2nd and June 3rd, in addition to children, pregnant and postpartum women, indigenous peoples, public and private school teachers, people with comorbidities and others must also vaccinate.

The goal of the Ministry of Health is to immunize about 76.5 million people by June 3, the date scheduled for the end of the campaign. The objective is to prevent the emergence of complications resulting from the diseases, to avoid new deaths and possible pressure on the health system. In all, the federal government sent more than 80 million doses of the flu vaccine to the states and the Federal District for vaccination.

Campaign

The objective of the campaign is to prevent the emergence of complications resulting from the diseases, to avoid new deaths and possible pressure on the health system. “It is very important that all Brazilians who are part of the priority groups seek a vaccination post. Last year, we had an outbreak in several regions of the country due to the H3N2 strain. This year’s vaccine already protects against this and past strains. We need to fight disease. Vaccination will prevent the proliferation of viruses and prevent us from having greater pressure on the health system”, said Minister Marcelo Queiroga, at the time of the launch of the campaign.

Know the stages of the campaign and which audiences will be served:

1st stage – from 04/04 to 04/30

Elderly aged 60 and over and health workers.

2nd stage – from 05/02 to 06/03

Children from 6 months to under 5 years old;

Pregnant women and puerperal women;

Indian people;

teachers;

Comorbidities;

Persons with permanent disabilities;

Security and Rescue Forces and Armed Forces;

Truck drivers and workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers;

Port workers;

Prison system officials;

Adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures;

population deprived of liberty

