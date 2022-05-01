Influenza Vaccination Campaign continues with new audience this Monday, 2nd – PJF Portal

Influenza Vaccination Campaign continues with new audience this Monday, 2

The Prefecture of Juiz de Fora (PJF), through the Secretary of Health (SS), continues to carry out this Monday, 2, the Influenza Vaccination Campaign. The immunization campaign continues until June 6th. Divided into two phases, the immunization starts to serve, in this second moment, children from six months to under five years old (4 years, 11 months and 29 days), pregnant women, puerperal women (45 days after delivery), indigenous peoples , teachers, people with comorbidities, people with permanent disabilities, truck drivers, public transport workers, port workers, members of the security and rescue forces and the armed forces, employees of the prison system and the population deprived of liberty, in addition to the 60-year-old elderly or older and healthcare workers aged 18 or older

.

Vaccination against the flu virus enables the prevention and emergence of complications resulting from the disease, deaths and its consequences on health services, in addition to minimizing the burden of the disease, reducing symptoms that can be confused with those of Covid-19. .

The application takes place at the Basic Health Units (UBS) of the municipality, from 8 am to 10:30 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm. The Elderly Health Service (Sasi), exclusively for the elderly population, also applies immunizations, from 8 am to 4 pm, without lunch break. The Department of Health for Women, Pregnant Women, Children and Adolescents (DSMGCA) vaccinates exclusively for children and pregnant women, from Monday to Friday, also from 8 am to 4 pm.

The Influenza vaccine can be received together with immunizers against Covid-19 and other vaccines without any kind of problem. To receive the Influenza vaccine, people must go to one of the vaccination points and present an original document with a photo, such as a driver’s license or identity document (RG). To be immunized, the worker must bring a statement and/or proof (paycheck, work card) of professional bond. For the immunization of children, it is necessary, in addition to the presence of a responsible person, to present an original document, together with the vaccination card.

The vaccine offered is trivalent, capable of protecting against the three main types of “flu” viruses in circulation: Influenza A (H1N1), Influenza A (H3N2) and Influenza B. Immunization prevents complications from the disease, deaths and its consequences on health services, in addition to minimizing viral load, reducing symptoms that can be confused with those of Covid-19.

People who were immunized against Influenza in 2021, regardless of the month, should be vaccinated in the 2022 campaign as soon as they are part of the target audience.

Locations:

Basic Health Units (UBS): from 8 am to 10:30 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm. (Monday to Friday)

Health Care Service for the Elderly (Sasi) – Rua Batista de Oliveira, no. 943 – Downtown – Exclusively for seniors: from 8 am to 4 pm (Monday to Friday)

Department of Health for Women, Pregnant Women, Children and Adolescents (DSMGCA) – Rua São Sebastião, 772 – Downtown – Exclusively for children and pregnant women: 8 am to 4 pm (Monday to Friday)