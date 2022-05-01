It’s today: National Observatory will broadcast live solar eclipse

Eclipse – Credit: © Press Release Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation

A solar eclipse can be observed today (30), from some remote regions of the planet. Although not visible to anyone in Brazilian territory, the phenomenon can be followed by everyone, thanks to the retransmission that will be made by the National Observatory’s YouTube page.

The astronomical phenomenon will start at 3:45 pm, but the transmission, with comments by astronomer Josina Nascimento, from the National Observatory, will start a little earlier, at 3:00 pm.

This eclipse can only be observed, with the naked eye, by those who are in the southern part of South America, especially at the extreme of the continent, where the eclipse will be more intense, covering between 40% and 54% of the Sun’s disk. It can also be seen in parts of Antarctica and in the southern part of the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

Those who follow the commented retransmission of the National Observatory will also see other interesting attractions promised by astronomer Josina Nascimento. In addition to explaining in detail how eclipses occur, it will provide images of another eclipse. This one, observed from Mars.

“These are images obtained from the Martian point of view, captured by the rover (astromobile) Perseverance, which is on Mars. The video shows the moment when the moon Phobos passed in front of the Sun. It is unmissable”, the astronomer told Agência Brasil.

Moon between the Sun and Earth

Solar eclipses occur when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on the planet. The darkest shadow, where all sunlight is blocked, is called the umbra. Around the umbra is defined the lightest shadow, the penumbra, where sunlight is partially blocked.

If the observer is in the narrow band of Earth hit by the umbra, he will see the total eclipse. If you are in the area affected by the penumbra, you will see it as partial. “And in cases where there is no definition of the umbra, like the 2022 solar eclipses, we only have a partial eclipse.”

On average, a total eclipse of the Sun occurs every 18 months, but because they are visible only in a narrow range over Earth, they seem very rare.

Care for observation

Observation of solar eclipses should never be done with the naked eye, nor with sunglasses, X-ray plates or photographic film, because the brightness and heat of the Sun can seriously damage the retina.

A suggestion given by specialists to those interested in making this type of observation is to look for the so-called solder glass in hardware or building materials stores. The tint of this glass must be at least 14. The glass must be placed in front of the eyes for a safe observation of the Sun.

Other retransmissions

In view of the great interest caused by astronomy, the National Observatory has made several lives (live broadcasts), in which he comments on possible phenomena that are occurring.

Josina will make another broadcast, this Sunday (1st), at 4 am, in which she will show images and comment on the conjunction between the two brightest planets: Jupiter and Venus. “That live it will be very special because we will show something that is not visible to the naked eye: the participation of Neptune in this alignment”, said the astronomer.

“This will be possible because we will show images captured from the telescopes of professional and amateur astronomers, partners of the Observatory”, he added.

To access this and all others lives commented by astronomers from the National Observatory, click here.

