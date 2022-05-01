James Webb Telescope is fully aligned, NASA reports

NASA's Webb will study how radiation bursts from massive stars influence their environments - (credit: NASA, ESA)


The James Webb Space Telescope alignment is complete. The information was released by the team responsible for the NASA mission last Thursday (28/4). According to the scientists’ statement, Webb is capable of capturing sharp, well-focused images with each of its four powerful instruments. This was possible thanks to the completion of the seventh and final stage of alignment of the 18 mirrors of the super equipment.

The next step is the period known as commissioning of scientific instruments — a kind of beta operation of the device to ensure that all components achieve the purpose for which they were designed. And expectations are as bold as Webb’s numbers.


After a thorough review, the observatory was confirmed as capable of capturing sharp, well-focused images with each of its four powerful onboard science instruments.

(photo: NASA/STScI)

The observatory cost $10 million and is about seven times more powerful than its predecessor, Hubble, in capturing light. This makes researchers expect to see deeper into the universe and discover more about the space past with this telescope’s powerful lens.

“These remarkable test images of a successfully aligned telescope demonstrate what people from all countries and continents can achieve when there is a bold scientific vision to explore the universe,” said Lee Feinberg, Elements Manager for the Webb Optical Telescope at Goddard. NASA’s Space Flight Center. It’s an indication that, at least so far, the telescope’s optical performance remains better than the engineering team’s most optimistic predictions.


Telescope Alignment Assessment Image After completing two more mirror alignment steps

(photo: NASA/STScI)

Webb’s mirrors now direct the fully focused light collected from space into each instrument, and each instrument is successfully capturing images with the light being supplied to them. The image quality provided to all instruments is “diffraction limited”, meaning that the accuracy of the detail that can be seen is as good as physically possible due to the size of the telescope.

“These images have profoundly changed the way I see the universe. We are surrounded by a symphony of creation; there are galaxies everywhere! It is my hope that everyone in the world can see them,” enthused Scott Acton, control scientist and Webb wavefront detection, Ball Aerospace.

  • The alignment of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is now complete. After a thorough review, the observatory was confirmed as capable of capturing sharp, well-focused images with each of its four powerful onboard science instruments. Upon completing the seventh and final stage of the telescope alignment, the team held a series of key decision meetings and unanimously agreed that Webb is ready to move on to its next and final series of preparations, known as commissioning scientific instruments. This process will take about two months before scientific operations begin in the summer. The telescope alignment on all of Webb's instruments can be seen in a series of images that capture the observatory's entire field of view.

    Photo: NASA/STScI

  • Telescope Alignment Assessment Image After completing two more mirror alignment steps, we confirm that the optical performance of the James Webb Space Telescope will be able to meet or exceed the scientific goals for which the observatory was built!

    Photo: NASA/STScI

