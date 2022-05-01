Jeez! Disney photo makes woman discover husband cheating on nanny

A story that went viral on TikTok is for loyalty test no fault. An American woman took to social media to tell how she discovered her husband was having an affair with his nanny: through a family photograph taken at Disney.

Natalie, who is now divorced, has been sharing with her followers on the social network videos how she has recovered from the separation. In the latest video posted, she showed several photos with her ex-husband and children.

In one particular photograph taken when the family went on vacation for a month to Florida, they are all on the Splash Mountain roller coaster.

One of the photos shows the nanny, scared, grabbing the arm of the American’s (now ex) husband.

“I found several pictures where they were a little too snuggled up. I took the nanny to help my kids. Not to help my husband,” joked Natalie on social media.

The video quickly went viral, with thousands of comments supporting Natalie and some criticizing the nanny, accusing her of “knowing full well there would be a photo of the moment”.

Look:

