Know the benefits of strawberry for your health and add it to your routine at once

Salvador, May 1, 2022, by Samuel Ramires — O strawberry It is a very popular fruit with many fans around the world. After all, with its soft, juicy pulp and slightly acidic and pleasant flavor, the fruit is a real fever, being the protagonist between healthy and unhealthy meals.





Continues after advertising









Thus, the role of strawberry it can go from the fast food milk shake to the healthy ”low carb” juice, being an almost unanimous fruit among all. Amazing isn’t it? So it is. So today we brought a list with several benefits of this delight of nature, check it out below.

Also, see: Make Fertilizer For Jabuticabeira To Produce At Home And Have A Great Harvest

The 5 benefits of strawberry

The versatile fruit is not only highlighted in flavor. Thus, the strawberry still has numerous health benefits, and can be consumed in several ways. Attractive, colorful, healthy, delicious and low-calorie, find out below why the strawberry is considered a gift from nature and check out 5 benefits of deliciousness.

1.Fever? Strawberry helps

Strawberry is an excellent antipyretic and also has an antiviral function. Thus, the fruit has a wonderful combo against respiratory diseases and viruses. This is because, according to the G1 website, in an essay published on September 21, 2014, this fruit is rich in vitamin C.

2.The elixir of youth

Strawberry has moisturizing and skin rejuvenating properties. This is due to the presence of alpha-hydroxy acids, a crucial compound in skin care creams and treatments.

Then go to: Does Aloe Vera like sun or shade? Learn all the steps to grow this plant at home

3.Diabetes

The fruit can be consumed by diabetics and people with insulin resistance as it has a low glycemic index. So, the depending on your exceptions, a diabetic can eat up to ten strawberries throughout the day.

4. Intelligence

Strawberry improves our mental capacity and stimulates thinking skills. That’s because there is the presence of zinc, vitamin C and vitamin B, which reduces the levels of homocysteine ​​(which contributes to Alzheimer’s).

5.Prevents cardiovascular disease

The fruit is a great friend of the heart. This is due to the decrease in bad cholesterol by decreasing the fatty plaques that are deposited in the artery (clogging them). In addition, strawberry is rich in flavonoids, an excellent antioxidant that helps maintain heart health.

Store strawberries longer

to use the strawberry without waste or danger of spoiling, an idea that we, at Casa & Agro, come up with is freezing. To do this, simply wash them and freeze them without the stem. A good tip is to separate the strawberries evenly, not overlapping each other on the tray, so that they do not form a block of ice, making it easier to remove and use.

Check it out now: Get to know the main types of cacti to grow at home in a simple way



…



… …