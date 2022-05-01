Learn how to make a healthy snack that helps fight diabetes

Healthy and natural snacks have been increasingly sought after by people. Not only for those who, for some health reason, need to control what they eat, but for all those who care about eating in the healthiest and most natural way possible.

With that in mind, we are going to teach you how to make a peanut which, in addition to being an extremely healthy snack option, also has several benefits, which we will talk about more below.

Peanut butter benefits

Discover now the main benefits of homemade peanut butter and see why you should include this food in your diet.

Weight control

Whether you’re trying to lose weight or keep it steady, peanut butter can help you feel full thanks to its fat and protein content.

heart health

About 80% of the fat in peanut butter comes from healthy unsaturated fat, which is a type of fat that can lower your risk of heart disease. Peanuts themselves actually contain several nutrients that improve heart health, including magnesium, B vitamins, phytosterols, and antioxidants like resveratrol.

diabetes management

Peanut butter contains a small amount of carbohydrates. Her glycemic index (GI) is 14, which is pretty low. This means that peanut butter is less likely to cause high glucose spikes compared to high GI foods like white bread for example.

Decreased spread of cancer cells

Nutrients in peanut butter, including unsaturated fats, phytosterols, and resveratrol, have been shown to reduce the growth of cancer cells and limit the spread of cancer to other parts of the body.

Protection against Alzheimer’s disease

Niacin, vitamin E, and resveratrol in peanuts have been shown to protect against Alzheimer’s disease and other age-related cognitive declines.

Less gallbladder disease

One study showed that people who ate peanuts and peanut butter at least five times a week reduced their risk of gallbladder disease by up to 25%.

homemade peanut butter recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup roasted and peeled peanuts;

1 tablespoon of culinary sweetener;

1 teaspoon of vanilla essence;

Pinch of salt.

Way of doing: