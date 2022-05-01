Meet Alexandra Andresen, the world’s youngest billionaire

RIO – Alexandra Andresen is only 25 years old, but she already has a bank account valued at R$6 billion reais. Heiress to 42% of shares in investment company Ferd, she discreetly shares her daily life on social media, which includes travel, horseback riding and going out with friends.

Born in Oslo, the capital of Norway, she is considered the youngest billionaire in the world by Forbes magazine, which updated Alexandra’s fortune: a net worth of US$ 1.3 billion (about R$ 6 billion). She first entered the billionaires list in 2016 when she was 19 years old and worth approximately $1.2 billion.

Alexandra is a three-time junior champion in dressage riding and represents Norway in the US Equestrian Federation national show jumping. She is the daughter of Johan Andersen and Kristin Gamlemshaug and has an older sister named Katharina Andersen, 26 — the second-youngest billionaire in the world.

Furthermore, the young woman is a manager and lead designer at Paramount Wood Co., a fine wood furniture company founded by her boyfriend Colin Thompson, 27, a former racing driver.

Ferd, the family company, has a large participation in the Nordic stock exchange, with investments in private equity fund and in high risk investment funds. Alexandra’s father controls 70% of Ferd’s votes through a two-class share structure, according to Forbes.