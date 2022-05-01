Miss reports relief after suffering from ‘Silicon Disease’ in SP: ‘scary’ | More health

“All the doctors were trying to find a solution to what I had, but they couldn’t. It was scary.” The report is by Giovanna Coltro, 24, who is a dentist and Miss Baixada Santista in 2022. The young woman suffered from ‘ Silicone Disease ‘, after implanting breast implants, and confesses to feel a much happier, authentic and healthier person with the removal of the silicone.

In an interview with g1 This Sunday (1st), Giovanna recalls that she started wanting to fit into a beauty standard as a child, influenced by the female figures she watched in cartoons and soap operas. “It was always a personal matter, but it wasn’t my thing. It was due to external pressure that we experience daily”, she explains.

At 18, the young woman asked her father for a silicone implant. The family thought it best to wait a little bit, and she performed the long-awaited procedure on July 2, 2018, at the age of 21. “I did it for self-esteem. I thought I was less of a woman than they would like me to be”, she says.

2 of 7 Miss before (left) and after (right) the silicone implant — Photo: Personal Archive Miss before (left) and after (right) the silicone implant — Photo: Personal Archive

“When I put silicone, it was exactly the pattern they wanted: blonde with straight hair, ‘big breast’, waist and hips. And even then, it was never good”, he says.

The miss comments that, at first, she was satisfied with the result. But, it didn’t take long for problems to appear. Persistent discomfort, fatigue and tiredness were the first symptoms of the ‘Silicone Disease‘ that the young woman felt. In a short time, they increased and intensified, to the point of disturbing not only her social life, but also her professional one, since, at the time, she was studying and working.

“I was always feeling sick, tired, exhausted. I slept poorly, had night sweats, body ache, pain in my hands and tremors. I was very cold and had to wear six blouses on days with mild temperatures to be able to go out. his hand, and his face, cheek, eyes and nose swelled up. He didn’t have the strength for anything. It was scary“, he vents.

3 of 7 Giovanna Coltro before (left), during (center) and after (right) silicone — Photo: Personal Archive Giovanna Coltro before (left), during (center) and after (right) silicone — Photo: Personal Archive

As she reports, the young woman sought medical attention, but the professionals who attended her initially could not diagnose what she had. “They said it was ‘in my head,'” she says. Giovanna still remembers that she also went through consultations with specialists such as a psychiatrist, psychologist, rheumatologist and dermatologist, and that no plausible diagnosis was found for all her symptoms.

Frustrated and in pain, the young woman became aware of the ‘Silicone Disease‘ while searching the internet. After that, she went to the plastic surgeon who performed her implant. Seeing her symptoms, he scheduled the removal of the dentures for the same week. Thus, just over three years after the surgery, the young woman had her prostheses removed on October 3, 2021.

“When he took it out, the prostheses were withered. The ‘bleeding gel’ – which I had seen on the internet – was real. Part of the silicone gel leaked and poured heavy metals into my body. As soon as I removed the silicone, the symptoms disappeared. It stopped. back pain, tremors, swelling”, he says.

4 of 7 Giovanna Coltro poses with short hair and without breast implants — Photo: Personal Archive Giovanna Coltro poses with short hair and no breast implant — Photo: Personal Archive

Relieved and feeling a sense of well-being that she barely remembered what it was like, the miss reveals that she decided to choose to be happy, and not to conform to beauty standards. That way, after the breast explant, she cut her hair short. “I resolved to be the person I always wanted to be.”

Despite the trauma, the miss says she is not against plastic surgery, but claims to be against the omission of the truth. “Only after I got my silicone in did they give me a little booklet saying the gel could leak. Why didn’t they tell me sooner?” she asks.

“I was held hostage by aesthetics and the pressure of society, and I regret it a lot, because I could have avoided so much suffering that I went through. Now, I have my scars, which are the mark of my story, to share with other women, so that they don’t go through it more,” he says.

5 of 7 Young man keeps scars from the explant as a way to mark his history — Photo: Personal Archive Young man keeps scars from the explant as a way to mark his history — Photo: Personal Archive

Miss Baixada Santista cnb 2022

Despite being born in São Paulo, Giovanna’s family has had an apartment in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo, for decades, and she has frequented the region since she was a little girl. The miss says that she was invited to represent Baixada Santista precisely because it is close to the city, and always visits it.

The young woman remembers that she entered the “miss world” to improve her self-esteem, and participated in the first contest still in the teen modality, when she was 16 years old. At the time, she had trouble accepting her body, and she tried to fit into a pattern. But, she was surprised after the silicones were removed, because the miss franchise insisted that she participate in the contest. “Even ‘no chest’ and with short hair, i can be a miss. It’s not just about aesthetic beauty,” she celebrates.

6 of 7 Giovanna Coltro celebrates the title of Miss Baixada Santista cnb 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Giovanna Coltro celebrates the title of Miss Baixada Santista cnb 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media

Plastic surgeon, Master in Health Law and national secretary of the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery (SBCP), Eugenio Gonzalez Cação, told g1 that the term ‘Silicone Disease‘ refers to a set of signs and symptoms caused by the use of silicone, although it is not a technical term. According to the specialist, the term qualifies several pathologies related to the use of silicone in prostheses or injectable liquids.

According to the specialist, in ‘Silicone Disease’, anaplastic giant cell lymphomas, a toxic reaction of the patient by the silicone, or capsular contracture, which is more frequent, can occur. The surgeon points out that, in milder conditions, the use of corticosteroids resolves the acute condition, which may or may not reappear in the coming years. In more intense reactions, removal of the implant and capsule is indicated.

According to Gonzalez, the most common symptoms of the condition are similar to those of patients with rheumatic disease (rheumatism). So fever, fatigue, joint pain and joint stiffness are all signs.

The surgeon also explains that the ‘bleeding gel‘ is the leakage of internal silicone through the external layers of the prosthesis. He says the condition was more frequent when the dentures used were smooth and with fewer layers. “Today, we reduced this phenomenon a lot, because the silicone is thicker, and there are several external layers in the prostheses”, he concludes.

7 of 7 Miss Baixada Santista cnb 2022 celebrates the silicone explant — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Miss Baixada Santista cnb 2022 celebrates the explant of silicones — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks