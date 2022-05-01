More than a thousand young people have already issued their first voter registration card in Roraima

The most recent survey by the Regional Electoral Court of Roraima (TRE-RR) shows that, until this Friday (29), more than 1000 young people aged between 15 and 18 had issued their first voter registration card, 33% more than the same period last year.

There were 3193 voters in this age group in March 2021 and this number grew to 4274 in March this year.

According to data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), in 2020 there were 4,378 adolescent voters eligible to vote. Among them are 600 16-year-old women; 580 men aged 16 years; 1,628 17-year-old women and 1,570 17-year-old men.

Adolescents aged 16 and 17 can vote in elections, but are not required to. The obligation to vote starts from the age of 18. Anyone who is 15 years old, but turns 16 until the 1st round of elections, can also take the title, so this age group was included in the TSE balance sheet.

Voter registration can be done 100% online: what is the deadline to take it and how to do it?

Across the country, more than 850 thousand young people, between 15 and 18 years old, have already answered the call of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). This number corresponds to almost two-thirds of the total number of young people who signed up to vote in the 2020 Municipal Elections.

Due to the low participation of young people, the TSE mobilized social networks to encourage young people to vote in elections. The deadline to apply for the title is until May 4th.

In addition to the online form, the voter registration card can also be requested in person. In Alagoas, the electoral registry offices and voter service centers returned to face-to-face service on March 14th. Among the most sought after services are voter registration and transfer of domicile.