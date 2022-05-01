Motorola Edge 30 passes by Anatel, launch is imminent in Brazil – Tudo em Tecnologia

Officially presented last Wednesday (27), the Motorola Edge 30 should not take long to arrive in Brazil. It turns out that the model has just passed through the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), which allows its official sales in the country.

According to the homologation document, the Motorola Edge 30 has the model number XT2203-1. Interestingly, it is the same version marketed in the United Arab Emirates. As for its production, the document states that it will be produced in Jaguariúna (SP) and in China. Also, confirms the presence of a charger in the retail box.

See too:

Document that proves the approval of the Motorola Edge 30 (Photo/Tecnoblog)

For those who don’t know, the Motorola Edge 30 has a 6.5″ FHD+ OLED display with HDR10+ and 144 Hz refresh rate support. Under the hood, the model features the new Snapdragon 778G+ processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128G/256GB of internal space. In addition, there is a 50MP main camera and support for high-end 5G networks.

Main features: