Motorola Edge 30 passes by Anatel, launch is imminent in Brazil – Tudo em Tecnologia

Officially presented last Wednesday (27), the Motorola Edge 30 should not take long to arrive in Brazil. It turns out that the model has just passed through the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), which allows its official sales in the country.
According to the homologation document, the Motorola Edge 30 has the model number XT2203-1. Interestingly, it is the same version marketed in the United Arab Emirates. As for its production, the document states that it will be produced in Jaguariúna (SP) and in China. Also, confirms the presence of a charger in the retail box.
For those who don’t know, the Motorola Edge 30 has a 6.5″ FHD+ OLED display with HDR10+ and 144 Hz refresh rate support. Under the hood, the model features the new Snapdragon 778G+ processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128G/256GB of internal space. In addition, there is a 50MP main camera and support for high-end 5G networks.
Main features:
- Screen: 6.5″ FHD+ OLED with 144Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
- RAM: 8 GB
- Internal storage: 128GB or 256GB
- Back camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 50 MP (Ultrawide and Macro, f/2.2, 114°) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4)
- Frontal camera: 32 MP (f/2.4)
- Drums: 4,020 mAh with 33W fast charging
- Others: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, fingerprint reader on the side, stereo sound with Dolby Atmos, PC Ready For desktop mode and wireless TV
- Operational system: Android 12 under MyUX 3.0 interface