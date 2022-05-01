New lockdown in China will accentuate lack of inputs and global inflation – News

The recent closures of the cities of Shanghai and Beijing to contain a new wave of contamination by Covid-19 can aggravate the adverse situation faced by the national and global economy.

In the opinion of experts, the ‘Covid zero’ health policy adopted by the Chinese government will again harm the global supply chain, result in a new lack of inputs for the production chain and, consequently, raise prices even further.

Josilmar Cordenonssi, economics professor at the CCSA (Center for Social and Applied Sciences) at Mackenzie, says that the maintenance of isolation measures will cause the worsening of logistics conditions for goods and intermediate products in the world.

"Everything China produces and exports or imports will be blocked. The waiting time of ships for goods in ports will increase, increasing the cost of logistics and reducing the supply of products in the world, causing prices to rise", explains the professor.





The total lockdowns have already resulted in revisions to expectations for growth in the Chinese economy this year to below 4%. “Shanghai is a big port, and the lockdown will have a big impact on the local GDP. […] As China has a very large share of world trade, it will affect the rest of the world, regrets Cordenonssi.

Patrícia Krause, chief economist at Cofase, points out that the city of Shanghai represents about 27% of Chinese exports, which will bring bottlenecks in the supply chain at a pace of improvement. “The difficulty in obtaining goods raises the cost of transport and ends up causing new pressure for global inflation”, she analyzes.

The lack of parts and chips for the production chain cited by economists is the same that still afflicts part of the industries. In Brazil, the automotive segment was one of the most affected by Covid-19. Anfavea (National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers), for example, still cites the scarcity of raw materials as one of the obstacles to national production.

"Companies try to fulfill their plans, despite the lack of components and semiconductors. The logistics areas are working so that we can produce", said Marco Saltini, vice president of the entity during the last announcement of the sector's results.




