North Korean leader warns of ‘preventive’ use of nuclear weapons

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned that Pyongyang may "preventively" use its nuclear weapons against hostile forces, state media reported on Saturday.















Kim told military commanders that in order to “maintain the absolute superiority” of the North Korean Armed Forces, the country must be able to “contain and thwart all dangerous attempts and threatening actions (…) of KCNA news.

Pyongyang must continue to build its own arsenal to have “overwhelming military muscle that no force in the world can unleash,” he added.

The comments came just days after a military parade on April 25, when Kim said he could use the nuclear arsenal if the country deemed its “fundamental interests” threatened.

Kim met with the military command to extol his work at Monday’s parade, which celebrated the 90th anniversary of the country’s armed forces and displayed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

Despite the sanctions, North Korea is pushing ahead with its military modernization project, with a series of tests of banned weapons carried out since the beginning of the year, while ignoring US proposals for negotiations.

Pyongyang in March tested a full-range ICBM for the first time since 2017. And satellite imagery showed activity at a nuclear test site.

The series of tests comes as South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol prepares to assume power. He vowed to take a tougher line on Pyongyang.

Analysts say Kim’s warnings indicate he is not open to dialogue with the future government in Seoul.

“Kim’s statements demonstrate that he has no interest in a relationship with the Yoon government in South Korea, nor in talking about denuclearization with the United States,” said Leif-Eric Easley, professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul.