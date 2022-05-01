OnePlus 10 Pro “Disappoints” in DxOMark Camera Test

Newly launched on the market, the OnePlus 10 Pro didn’t impress in DxOMark’s camera tests. As the tests were carried out, some problems were detected that prevented it from outperforming its main competitors. In this way, it only reached 132 points, falling behind several flagships from a year ago like the Xiami Mi 10 Pro.

According to DxOMark, the OnePlus 10 Pro did not perform well on the ultrawide camera, as well as experiencing white balance issues in low-light environments. Another negative point was the lack of detail in videos captured in good lighting conditions, something unusual in devices in this price range.

Although the model doesn’t outperform its rivals, that doesn’t mean it has a terrible camera. As positive points, it obtained a good dynamic range in good lighting and a good level of detail in the photos. In addition, the telephoto lens and low-light videos also performed well.

Main features – OnePlus 10 Pro: