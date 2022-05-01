Pleno.News – 21:04 | updated on 04/29/2022 21:37



Paola Oliveira Photo: Beatriz Damy / AgNews

This Thursday (28), Paolla Oliveira used social media to ask her 16 and 17-year-old followers not to miss the deadline set by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and take their voter registration by May 4.

– As a teenager, we want to do so many things, right?! Enjoying, going out, meeting friends, dating, but then why not also participate in the country’s electoral process? Young man, have you taken your voter registration yet? If you who are 16 or older, remove your title – he wrote.

In addition to providing information, the actress highlighted that “we have a very important year ahead” and “electoral participation is essential”.

– Or if you don’t live in the city where you vote, have you already transferred? We have a very important year ahead and electoral participation is essential. Things will only change if we participate in this change. You can resolve your situation online at http://tse.jus.br until 05/04.

The pre-candidate for federal deputy in Bahia and former National Secretary for Incentive and Promotion of Culture, André Porciuncula, reacted to the artist’s posts.

– Every time a celebrity with nothing in his head gets into politics, in the desperate hope of filling this immense existential void, we always come across some ridiculous scene. It’s a good thing people don’t take these people seriously anymore.

