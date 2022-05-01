Papaya is among the superfoods that prevent cancer

Nature can provide almost everything the body needs good to stay healthy. Best of all, amazing food can be had at a low price or even for free. If you have a papaya tree in your backyard, know that you are facing a fruit that even prevents cancer. I know the benefits of the common superfood for Brazilians.

Papaya is a superfood that can prevent cancer and more

Papaya is a popular fruit in Brazil and is often used as a breakfast ingredient. It is able to increase the feeling of satiety, as well as providing several important nutrients for the body. It is rich in vitamins A, C and E, for example.

Papaya’s properties are great for treating and preventing some diseases such as prostate cancer. Recent studies show that the fruit is quite efficient for this purpose. Papaya also helps to decrease inflammation, prevent heart disease and slow down aging. It is rich in antioxidants, which scavenge free radicals.

To explain the importance of regular papaya consumption, check out some of the main benefits:

– Combats asthma

Studies show that people who consume papaya more often are less likely to develop asthma.

– Skin remedy

The fruit is rich in vitamins A, C, K, E and B. In addition, it has calcium, potassium, magnesium and phosphorus. In this way, it is an excellent food to improve the overall quality of the skin.

– Strengthens bones

Papaya consumption increases the absorption of calcium by the body and consequently improves bone health.

– Combats blood sugar

Every 100g of papaya provides 3g of fiber. That is, each small slice of papaya concentrates that same amount of fiber. Thus, ingesting papaya every day, considerably increases the volume of fibers in the body. This helps to lower blood sugar levels.

– The intestines thank you

Papaya is one of the foods that most contribute to preventing and treating constipation or lazy intestines. In addition to helping with intestinal flow, papaya facilitates the digestion process. Thus, it is a great fruit to eat during diets aimed at weight loss and metabolism acceleration.

It is worth noting the great appearance of papaya. Its peel mixed in shades of green and yellow, hide the vibrant orange pulp with black seeds. All this dance of colors already denounces the beauties that this fruit can provide for those who consume it.

By the way, know that papaya can also be consumed while it is green, but it must be cooked beforehand. The unripe fruit is rich in latex and can stimulate contraction episodes.