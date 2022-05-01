Partial eclipse of the Sun occurs this Saturday; only point in the extreme south of Brazil will see part of the phenomenon | Science

The first solar eclipse of the year takes place this Saturday (30). But it will be partial and in Brazil only one point in the extreme south of Rio Grande do Sul will be able to observe the phenomenon. depending on the observation site and if the weather conditions are favorable (see infographic below).

This is because the eclipse will take place in the country close to sunset time and with a coverage of our star that will not reach 7%.

Residents of Barra do Quaraí, the westernmost municipality in Rio Grande do Sul, will observe the peak of the phenomenon near the 18:12 pm, minutes before sunset. There, the Sun’s disk coverage will be 6.28% (see infographic below).

“If there’s a high place in the city with an open view to the west, it’s worth a look! With goggles to watch the sun, of course”, points out Alessandra Abe Pacini, a scientist in the Space Physics group at the University of Colorado.

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow that completely or partially blocks sunlight. During a partial eclipse, our satellite does not cover the Sun, but it is possible to observe a small piece of the hidden star.

According to NASA, the US space agency, today’s event can be observed mainly in Chile, Argentina, most of Uruguay, western Paraguay and southwest Bolivia and Peru, but the solar disk coverage will vary depending on location (see infographic above).

Some locations in the South Pacific Ocean, Antarctic and a small part of the Atlantic will also be able to observe the phenomenon, as well as regions of the northwest coast of Antarctica, as in the Brazilian research station Comandante Ferraz.

A next such event will take place on the night of the 15th of May to the dawn of the 16th, but this time it will be a total lunar eclipse. This means that the Sun, Earth and Moon will align and the Moon will pass in the Earth’s shadow. The phenomenon can be seen all over Brazil.

Pacini explains explains that, throughout the night, we will see the Moon disappearing with the Earth’s shadow passing in front. When the event arrives in its entirety, and the shadow completely covers the lunar disk, the moon will be reddish, because we will not have the direct incidence of sunlight.

“It’s the same phenomenon that makes the sunset red. It’s as if the sunlight were filtered by our atmosphere and that red left over that scatters the sunlight that falls on the Moon”, he says.

