Population can be vaccinated against influenza and measles this Saturday – Infonet – What is news in Sergipe

The Municipal Prefecture of Aracaju, through the Municipal Health Department (SMS), holds the D-Day against Influenza and against measles this Saturday, 30, from 8 am to 4 pm. Vaccines against Covid-19 will also be made available.

To meet the priority groups of each campaign, SMS will make immunization points available in the malls Aracaju Parque Shopping, Riomar and Jardins, at the headquarters of Ipesaúde, São José neighborhood, in 24 Basic Health Units (UBSs). Only at Ipesaúde will there be no vaccine against covid.

“To better organize the flow and ensure that the population has easy access to vaccines, we selected three UBSs per region of the city. They are: Augusto Franco, Niceu Dantas, João Bezerra, Roberto Paixão, Celso Daniel, Geraldo Magela, Hugo Gurgel, Ávila Nabuco, Marx de Carvalho, Joaldo Barbosa, Manoel de Souza, Edézio Vieira de Melo, Osvaldo de Souza, Amélia Leite, Cândida Alves, Francisco Fonseca, Carlos Fernandes, Eunice Barbosa, João Cardoso, José Machado, Renato Mazze Luca, José Calumby, Onésimo Pinto and Carlos Hardman”, listed SMS secretary Waneska Barboza.

Influenza

On Saturday, the 30th, children older than 6 months and younger than 5 years, mothers, pregnant women, the elderly (60+) and health and education professionals will be able to receive the dose against Influenza. To have access to the immunizer, all you need to do is present a vaccination card, photo document and proof of residence and, in the case of professionals, a professional proof, such as a paycheck.

Measles

The measles vaccine will be available for children older than 6 months and younger than 5 years, and for health professionals with an incomplete vaccination schedule. To have access to the immunizer, just present a vaccination card, photo document, proof of residence and, in the case of professionals, a professional proof, such as a paycheck.

Covid

On that day, vaccine against covid will also be available for the first, second, first booster dose and, only for the elderly over 60, the second booster dose.

*With SMS information