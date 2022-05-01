Reader complains about health plan service

Zuleica de Lourdes Demattio reports that since last year she has been having difficulty finding laboratories accredited by Amil to carry out medical tests.

Zuleica claim by L. Demattio: “Since October of last year, I have had problems with Amil, which changed the accredited network, without prior notice, or website updates. I made an appointment at the Delboni laboratory and the authorizations were denied, although it was on the list of providers that met my plan. I requested help via the call center to receive the indication of providers and in all the laboratories that indicated me, the exams were suspended the day before or on the day of execution. I had to beg Amil several times for the right to take the exams. I managed to do it in three different laboratories, but they were not similar in quality with the places carried out four months ago. In January of that year, I received a communication from Amil about the transfer of my plan to PHC, in agreement with the National Health Agency (ANS), saying that nothing would change with the plan I hired. Is not true! I was helpless before the transfer.”

Amil’s response: “Amil informs that she contacted Ms. Zuleica de Lourdes Demattio to clarify your doubts about the accredited network.”

