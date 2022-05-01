Russia says nuclear war risks must be kept to a minimum – News

Russia believes that the risks of nuclear war must be kept to a minimum and that any armed conflict between nuclear powers must be avoided, the Tass news agency said, citing a Russian Foreign Ministry official on Saturday.

Vladimir Yermakov, head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for nuclear non-proliferation, said that all nuclear powers must adhere to the logic set out in official documents in order to avoid nuclear war.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that the West should not underestimate the heightened risks of a nuclear conflict over Ukraine, although the United States later said it did not believe Russia would be threatening to use nuclear weapons, despite an escalation in Moscow’s rhetoric.

Yermakov on Saturday said major nuclear powers must adhere to the logic enshrined in documents they jointly created.





He was referring to a joint statement published in January by Russia, China, the United Kingdom, the United States and France in which the five countries – permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – agreed that the greater spread of nuclear weapons and a war nuclear power should be avoided.

“The risks of a nuclear war, which must never be unleashed, must be reduced to a minimum, in particular by preventing any armed conflict between the nuclear powers,” Yermakov declared on Saturday. “Russia clearly follows this understanding.”

(Reporting by Hugh Lawson)

