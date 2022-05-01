Russian plane invades Swedish airspace

Abhishek Pratap 18 hours ago News Comments Off on Russian plane invades Swedish airspace 6 Views

The incident comes amid criticisms made by Russia against Sweden and Finland for possible membership of the nations in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) edit




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Airbus sends A350 to Australia, because an expected announcement will be confirmed

Australian airline Qantas will finally launch the long-awaited non-stop Project Sunrise ultra-long flights from Sydney …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved