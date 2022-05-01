Russian plane invades Swedish airspace

The incident comes amid criticisms made by Russia against Sweden and Finland for possible membership of the nations in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) edit

support the 247

ICL

247 – Sweden’s Defense Ministry confirmed that a Russian reconnaissance plane violated the country’s airspace on Saturday (30).

A statement from the Swedish Armed Forces said the aircraft was an Antonov An-30 model, and was first spotted when it was east of Bornhol, Denmark, near southern Sweden.

“Of course we will act diplomatically against this. This action is unprofessional and, given the general security situation, extremely inappropriate. Swedish sovereignty must always be respected,” said Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The entry of the aircraft comes amid threats made by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Sweden and Finland for the possible entry of nations into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING