Russian spy plane violates Swedish airspace – News









A Russian reconnaissance plane briefly violated Swedish airspace on Friday, officials in the Scandinavian country said on Saturday, which has been studying the possibility of joining NATO since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“A Russian AN-30 propeller plane violated Swedish airspace on Friday,” the Swedish Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that its teams recorded the entire incident and took pictures.











“The plane was east of Bornholm [ilha dinamarquesa no mar Báltico] and then headed towards Swedish territory,” the statement said.

Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist denounced the Russian action.

“It is totally unacceptable for Swedish airspace to be violated. This action is unprofessional and, given the general security situation, is highly inappropriate. Swedish sovereignty must always be respected,” Hultqvist wrote on public television SVT.

“Obviously we are going to protest through diplomatic channels,” he added.

In early March, four Russian warplanes briefly entered Swedish airspace, east of the Baltic island of Gotland.

The invasion of Ukraine caused Sweden, a non-aligned country, to change its position on possible membership of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

Currently, 54% of Swedes agree with membership, according to a Novus poll published on Saturday.

The Swedish Social Democrat government has set a deadline of May 24 to decide whether to apply to join NATO.