see how it can help you lose weight eating everything

It seems that a new diet appears every day, including low-carb, soup or raw food. But if you’ve never heard of nordic diet (aka Scandinavian), you might be curious to know what it is and if it’s just another fad diet.

The Nordic diet, based on principles that have been around for centuries, promotes a healthy way of eating, focusing on locally sourced wild fruits, vegetables and seafood.

What is the Nordic Diet?

Very similar to the Mediterranean diet, this one focuses on whole foods that are typically found in Nordic regions such as Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

You will mainly eat seasonal plant-based foods that are high in protein, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Think about fruits, vegetables and seafood.

One difference, however, is the type of oil each diet uses. The Mediterranean focuses on using extra virgin olive oil, while the Nordic diet promotes canola oil.

Canola oil has less saturated fat than extra virgin olive oil and can be used for cooking and roasting at a higher temperature than olive oil. It should be noted that most of the available canola oil is processed and lacks more antioxidants than olive oil.

The Nordic diet encourages people to consume less sugar and twice as much fiber and seafood than traditional Western diets.

Nordic diet benefits

By focusing on eating whole foods like fruits and vegetables, the Nordic diet can affect your health in a positive way. Here are some potential benefits:

Reduces inflammation;

Reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes, cancer and heart disease;

Lowers cholesterol;

Lowers blood pressure;

It promotes weight loss and helps maintain a healthy weight.

For people who have arthritis or joint pain, incorporating more whole foods may be the way to further reduce inflammation.

food to eat

The Nordic Diet encourages you to eat lots of whole foods, mostly locally sourced and in season, including:

Whole grains, especially rye, barley and oats;

fruits;

Vegetables, especially root vegetables like beets, turnips and carrots

Fatty fish like salmon, tuna, sardines and mackerel;

Low-fat dairy like yogurt;

Legumes.

You should also eat the following in moderation:

Eggs;

Game meat such as venison, rabbit and bison.

Game meat is a good source of lean protein and is lower in saturated fat compared to red meat, which should be eaten once or twice a week.