SUS, Metro and Poupatempo are the best public services in SP – 04/30/2022 – Services

Metrô, Poupatempo and SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) tied for the second consecutive year as the best public service in the city of São Paulo.

Since 2015, Poupatempo has not been the winner in 2020, when it took the silver medal. Metrô has been at the top of the list since 2018. SUS achieved its first victory in 2021, but it is still new to the podium.

In the survey O Melhor de sãopaulo, respondents make spontaneous choices of just one service in the category in question that they consider the best — there are no votes from a list. Metrô received 13% of the citations, Poupatempo, 12%, and SUS, 11%.

The three are technically tied due to the maximum margin of error of the Datafolha survey, of 3 percentage points more or less.

However, adding up the various direct and indirect mentions of the SUS, the public health service reaches 22%.

In addition to the explicit citations to SUS, respondents voted for UBSs (Basic Health Units), AMAs (Ambulatory Medical Assistance) and UPAs (Emergency Care Units). They also generically mentioned “health centers”, “health” and “public hospital”. All are SUS services.

Last year, references to the public health system totaled 23% (13% for SUS). In 2020, 16% (6% for SUS).

The increase in its prestige is associated with the years of the Covid epidemic. The system became better known for caring for the sick and vaccinating against the coronavirus. There may have been a first or rare contact on the part of classes A and B (those interviewed by Datafolha in the survey) with public health.

But even before the epidemic, after 2018, the number of public health citations increased. The reasons can be the expansion of the service, the better evaluation of the service or also the fact that, with the persistent crisis, more people have been led to leave the private service.

The good evaluation of Poupatempo is a constant. Metrô won votes when it had its fastest expansion, between 2017 and 2019. It took two very broad and deep crises, health and socioeconomic, for public, universal and free services to earn more votes for the SUS “brand” and aggregates.

SUS

Foundation

1988



employees

101 thousand linked to the SUS in the city of São Paulo



Units

1,028 equipment in the city of SP, including 470 UBSs

calls

23.8 million consultations in units of the Municipal Health Department of SP in 2021





It was a year of intense work across our health network, which progressed even further during the period. All the effort of our team makes people recognize the work done

SUBWAY



Foundation

1968



Employees

7,736



passengers

576 million transported in 2021



Invoicing

BRL 1.5 billion in 2021



Growth

5.5% increase in net operating revenue





The award increases responsibility for the service we provide. Metro’s ambition is to offer even better transport, betting on innovation and technology to bring more comfort and ease

SAVES TIME

Foundation

1997



Units

130, in 124 cities in SP



Invoicing

There is not



Employees

10.5 thousand



Innovation

During the pandemic, it increased the number of digital services to 195