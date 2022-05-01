Teresina holds D-day of vaccination against flu and measles

Photo: Disclosure / Ministry of Health

The Municipal Health Foundation (FMS) of Teresina holds this Saturday (30), the D-Day of Vaccination against Influenza and Measles for children from six months to under five years old, from 8 am to 5 pm.

“Children will receive a booster dose of the measles vaccine, regardless of whether they already have two doses in the vaccine schedule, in addition to also receiving the dose against the flu”, said Emanuelle Dias, from the Directorate of Primary Care at FMS.

The 2022 National Measles Campaign is being carried out simultaneously with the Influenza Vaccination Campaign for children aged six months to under five years (4 years, 11 months and 29 days), in addition to health workers who will be summoned to update the vaccination status.

The goal is to vaccinate at least 95% of children indiscriminately, regardless of vaccination status. For health workers, there will be no vaccination coverage target. The aim is to update the doses that are still late, in addition to protecting this public against the disease, considering the risk in the face of greater exposure in health services.

Vaccination Posts – D-Day

South region

Leonidas Antonio Deolindo (Saci)

Maria De Jesus Carvalho (Porto Alegre)

King Christ

Dr. Francílio Ribeiro De Almeida (Angelim)

Piauí Park

promote

red

Joy (Rural Area)

North region

Cecy Fortes

Wall Ferraz Park

Buenos Aires

Dr. Marcos Guedes (Nova Teresina)

New Brasilia

Mafrense

Green City

Adelino Matos

eastern region

Vila Bandeirante

Dr. Américo De Melo Castelo Branco (St. Isabel)

haberdashery

Maria Dulce Da Cunha Sena (São João)

Mama Mia

Santa Luz

Gavião Valley

Vila do Avião

Southeast region

Our Lady of the Guide

Foot. Mario Roche (P. Esperança)

High of the Resurrection

Dr. Helvidio Ferraz (All Saints)

Square zero

Carlos Alberto

