The size of a suitcase, this machine turns sea water into potable water with the push of a button

posted on 04/29/2022 23:37



(credit: M. SCOTT BRAUER)

Filterless and operated with just a button: a suitcase-sized portable desalination machine created by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) will allow seawater to become a drinkable liquid to quench thirst and hydrate those who drink it . The process of research and creation of innovation was published this Friday (29/4) in the magazine Environmental Science and Technology.

The device, weighing less than 10 kilos, is unprecedented in the world. In addition to being small and portable, it does not need filters and, consequently, does not need assiduous maintenance, which reduces the cost of those who purchase it. To get the salt particles out of the water, the device uses electrical energy to drive ion concentration polarization (ICP). The machine can also be powered by a small portable solar panel.

The ICP process does not filter the water; instead, it generates an electric field in the device’s membranes around the tank in which the water is placed. With energy, the membranes repel positively or negatively charged particles — such as salt molecules, bacteria and viruses — as they encounter the device. The water generated exceeds World Health Organization (WHO) quality standards

The substance-containing particles are directed to another stream of water inside the machine, which is later discarded. In order for the power to be activated, the machine is only equipped with a low pressure pump, which allows for the portable size of the device.

In addition, the researchers designed the device so that people who don’t know how to activate the ICP process can use the machine with just one command: pressing a button that starts desalination. As soon as the water reaches the expected salinity level, the user is notified that the water is potable.

The machine can also be controlled via a smartphone app, where salinity levels and energy consumption are updated in real time. The development of the device took 10 years and is now expected to sell for around $50.

“This is really the culmination of a 10 year journey that my group and I have been on. We’ve worked for years on the physics behind individual desalination processes, but putting all these advances in a box, building a system and demonstrating it in the ocean, was a really meaningful and rewarding experience for me,” says senior author Jongyoon Han, professor of electrical engineering and computer science and biological engineering and member of the Research Laboratory in Electronics (RLE).

Scientists say the device’s ease of use can allow remote or poor areas of the world to use the machine, such as communities on small islands or aboard maritime cargo ships. It is also a way of helping refugees fleeing natural disasters or by soldiers who are in long-term military operations.

Product was tested on Boston beach

After showing satisfactory results in tests inside MIT, the scientists tested the device in Carson Beach, in Boston. They placed the box near the shore and threw the tube that captures the water into the sea. In about half an hour, the machine filled a plastic cup with drinking water.

“It was a success even on its first run, which was quite exciting and surprising. But I think the main reason for our success is the accumulation of all these little advantages that we’ve made along the way,” says Han.

Now, the researchers are looking to make the device even easier to use, and aim to improve energy efficiency. In addition to desalination, scientists also want to improve the detection of other substances, such as contaminating bacteria in drinking water.

“This is definitely an exciting project and I’m proud of the progress we’ve made so far, but there’s still a lot of work to do,” says Han.