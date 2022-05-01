Ukraine evacuates 20 civilians from Mariupol; Zelensky welcomes Pelosi in Kiev

A group of 20 women and children were removed at dawn this Sunday (1st) from the steel mill azovstalthe last stronghold of the Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol, a city that was practically destroyed after weeks of bombing. It is in this region that the Army Russian concentrates most of its strength.

Civilians were taken to zaporizhia, about 550 from the capital Kiev, according to the Azov regiment (a neo-Nazi unit of the Ukrainian National Guard). The city of Mariupol hopes to be able to evacuate more people this Sunday, according to the American broadcaster CNN.

An estimated 10,000 civilians are still in Mariupol.

In addition, on Saturday night (30), the airport of Odessa – a city located on the shores of the Black Sea – was hit by Russian attacks that destroyed part of the airstrip. The Russian army has admitted firing at the airport and claims to have destroyed Western weapons.

in a conversation with ZelenskyFrench President Emmanuel Macron indicated that France will reinforce the sending of military equipment and humanitarian aid to Ukrainians.

visit from Pelosi

On a surprise visit to Kiev, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this Sunday (1st). On social media, Zelensky thanked the US for its support in the war against Russia.

“Meeting with Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. The US leads strong support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. Thank you for helping to protect the sovereignty and integrity of our state’s territory!” Ukrainian.

A statement from the US delegation explained that the visit was intended to send an “unmistakable and resounding” message to the world that the US stands with Ukraine. “Additional American support is on the way”, reinforced the lawmakers, who guarantee that they will “transform President Joe Biden’s request into a legislative package”.

On Thursday (28), the US president asked the US Congress to increase the budget for aid to Ukraine by US$ 33 billion in order to bolster aid to the Ukrainian army.

Most (US$20 billion) of this total would be used to purchase weapons, ammunition and other military assistance. Another $8.5 billion would be sent directly to the Ukrainian government for economic assistance.

Bodies with signs of torture

The Ukrainian authorities also reported yesterday (30) the discovery of three bodies of men with torture marks in a ditch near Bucha, an area that was occupied for weeks by Russian troops. The corpses were found with their hands tied and blindfolded, according to Kiev police chief Andriy Nebytov.

“The victims were tortured for a long time. In the end, each one was shot in the temple,” he added.

Loofah has become a symbol of the atrocities of the war in Ukraine since the discovery in early April of dozens of bodies of people in civilian clothes lying on the streets.

(With AFP, Reuters and RFI)