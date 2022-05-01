Ukraine says Russian attack on Donbass not succeeding; Pentagon sees ‘slow progress’

Moscow troops focus on breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after setbacks elsewhere

ANATOLII STEPANOV / AFP

A Ukrainian military vehicle fires a missile at Russian troops in Luhansk, in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.



The Military Command of Ukraine said this Saturday, 30, that the forces of Russia failed to take control of three key areas of the Donbass, in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow said it would focus its campaign two weeks ago. THE Pentagon, the center of US military intelligence, assessed that the Russians had only made slow progress in their objectives. The Russians are trying to capture the areas of Liman in Donetsk and Sievierodonetsk and Popasna in Luhansk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a daily update posted on social media. In their Saturday bulletin, Ukrainian officials said the Russians “are not succeeding” and that “the fighting [na região] continue”.

A Pentagon official confirmed the Ukrainian information. “We believe they fell short of what they hoped to achieve in Donbass,” the senior US Department of Defense official told the press, on condition of anonymity. “They were at least several days late. They are far from having made the connection” between the troops that entered through the Kharkiv (east) region, to the north of that region, and those coming from the south of the country, he said. Moscow is believed to be slowly trying to attack Ukrainian forces on the front line around the pro-Russian breakaway areas of Donetsk and Luhansk. “They are not mobilizing very fast. A few kilometers a day is the most they can do, because they are repelled” by the Ukrainian army. However, the official also cited that Russia continues to create conditions for a sustained and more prolonged offensive.

*With information from AFP