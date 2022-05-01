Ukrainian turns Russian plane wreckage into key chains to finance war efforts; watch video | Ukraine and Russia

A Ukrainian businessman is turning the wreckage of a downed Russian warplane into souvenir key chains and selling the pieces overseas to support Ukraine’s war efforts.

“A lot of my friends tell me, ‘A thousand dollars – nobody’s going to give you that for a piece of metal, it’s crazy,'” said Iurii Vysoven, founder of “Drones for Ukraine.”

“In the morning, I woke up and found out on my phone that we’ve raised between $20,000 and $30,000, and we see this constant stream of messages from people asking questions and saying that they want to donate more, tell us it’s an amazing idea.”

The aircraft is a two-seat Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber that the Ukrainian army says it shot down over the town of Borodianka, northwest of Kiev, in early March when Russian forces were trying to capture the region.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has published images of the wreckage of the aircraft, which had the number RF-81251 and the codename “31 Red”.

After the Russians withdrew and redirected their invasion efforts to eastern Ukraine, Vysoven asked defenders in the region if he could pick up some of the wreckage, strewn across a farm.

The soldiers said the two pilots of the plane were killed. Among the wreckage shown by the ministry was a helmet painted in Russian with the last three letters of a surname ending in “-NOV”, and an empty leather holster marked “Buryat”, the name of an ethnic group living in Siberia.

Russia does not confirm the details of its military losses, and Reuters was unable to verify the circumstances in which the plane crashed.

Vysonven, who works in advertising, has four-inch oblong pieces of fuselage fragments, which are machined, polished, and inscribed with information about the plane and a thank you to the buyer. Each is perforated to receive a key ring, and engraved with a unique serial number.

“The uniqueness of each key chain is because we made it from the wreckage of a real Russian plane,” he said. “This is truly a unique gift for those who helped us.”

In his office, Vysoven has an example of the infrared thermal imaging drones he buys for the Ukrainian army with the money from the sale of the key rings.

“Now that we’ve raised a lot more money, we feel a lot more responsibility,” he said. “My dream is that we don’t need that money anymore. My dream is to win, with everyone safe,” she added, in English.

“Everyone go home safely, and that we don’t have to raise money to save anyone’s life,” he said.